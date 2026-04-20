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What is UDR Inc (UDR)?

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation, and development of residential apartment communities. The company focuses on providing multifamily housing across various urban and suburban markets in the United States. It manages a diverse portfolio that includes properties catering to different demographic segments, emphasizing quality living environments and community amenities. UDR Inc engages in strategic acquisitions and developments to expand its footprint and enhance its asset base. The company operates through a combination of in-house management and third-party partnerships to maintain property standards and tenant satisfaction. Its business model centers on generating stable rental income and long-term capital appreciation through active asset management. UDR Inc is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and incorporates environmentally responsible practices in property development and operations. The company contributes to the residential real estate sector by addressing housing demands and adapting to evolving market trends.

UDR Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with UDR Inc currently priced at $35.79. Its intraday price has ranged from $34.9 to $35.71, with a daily percentage change of +1.3924%.

FAQ: UDR Inc (UDR)

What is the current price of UDR stock?

UDR Inc's stock is currently priced at $35.79.

Does UDR pay dividends?

UDR Inc pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does UDR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

UDR Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is UDR best known for?

UDR Inc is most famous for its residential real estate investment and management.

What assets are typically shown together with UDR?

Commonly shown alongside UDR: Straumann, St Barbara Limited, Wilmington PLC