Trade Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation - 3289 CFD

What is Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (3289)?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation is a Japanese company engaged primarily in real estate development and management. It operates across various segments including residential, commercial, and retail properties, focusing on urban development projects. The company is involved in planning, construction, leasing, and sales of real estate, catering to both individual and corporate clients. In addition to property development, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings manages real estate assets and provides related services such as property brokerage and consulting. The company is part of a larger conglomerate with diversified interests in transportation, retail, and lifestyle sectors, which supports its integrated urban development approach. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings emphasizes sustainable development and community-oriented projects, contributing to urban regeneration and infrastructure improvement. Its operations are primarily centered in Japan, with a focus on metropolitan areas, leveraging its expertise in creating mixed-use developments that combine residential, commercial, and public spaces. The company plays a significant role in Japan's real estate industry through its comprehensive development and management activities.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, now standing at ¥1396.8. The price has varied between ¥1380.9 and ¥1392.8 during the day, with a daily change percentage of +1.4085%.

FAQ: Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation (3289)

What is the current price of 3289 stock?

The stock price is currently ¥1396.8.

Does 3289 pay dividends?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation provides dividends to shareholders.

Does 3289 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation has no official presence in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is 3289 best known for?

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation is most famous for real estate development and property management.

What assets are typically shown together with 3289?

Commonly shown alongside 3289: Mashreqbank PSC, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Dr. Martens plc