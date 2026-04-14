Trade Suzuki Motor Corporation - 7269 CFD

What is Suzuki Motor Corporation (7269)?

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. Established in 1909, the company initially focused on manufacturing weaving looms before expanding into the automotive industry. Suzuki is recognized for producing a wide range of vehicles, including automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors. The company has developed a reputation for compact and efficient vehicles, catering to diverse markets worldwide. Suzuki operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, maintaining a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and other regions. Its product lineup includes passenger cars, motorcycles, and small commercial vehicles, with an emphasis on affordability and fuel efficiency. Suzuki also engages in research and development activities aimed at advancing automotive technologies, including hybrid and electric powertrains. The company collaborates with other automotive manufacturers and participates in joint ventures to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach. Suzuki Motor Corporation continues to contribute to the global automotive industry through its diversified product offerings and engineering expertise.

Suzuki Motor Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price action with Suzuki Motor Corporation at ¥1845.35. Its trading range today extends from ¥1820.17 to ¥1845.25, with a daily percentage move of +1.1372%.

FAQ: Suzuki Motor Corporation (7269)

What is the current price of 7269 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1845.35.

Does 7269 pay dividends?

Suzuki Motor Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7269 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Suzuki Motor Corporation operates in the UAE through distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7269 best known for?

Suzuki Motor Corporation is most famous for manufacturing compact cars and motorcycles.

What assets are typically shown together with 7269?

Commonly shown alongside 7269: Appian, Beacon Financial Corp, Microvision, Inc.