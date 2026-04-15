Trade Saratoga Investment Corp - SAR CFD

What is Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)?

Saratoga Investment Corp is a business development company that primarily focuses on providing financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The company specializes in offering debt and equity investments to support the growth and expansion of its portfolio companies across various industries. Saratoga Investment Corp operates by partnering with management teams to provide flexible capital structures tailored to the specific needs of each business. Its investment strategy typically involves senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments, aiming to generate income and capital appreciation. The company is managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, which brings experience in credit and private equity markets. Saratoga Investment Corp's operations contribute to the broader private credit market by providing alternative financing options outside traditional banking channels. Its portfolio is diversified across sectors, reducing exposure to any single industry. The company plays a role in facilitating access to capital for growing enterprises, supporting economic development and job creation within its investment scope.

Saratoga Investment Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trends with Saratoga Investment Corp priced at $23.5. During today’s trading, it has moved between $22.18 and $23.24, showing a daily change of +2.2968%.

FAQ: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

What is the current price of SAR stock?

The current price stands at $23.5.

Does SAR pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SAR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Saratoga Investment Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SAR best known for?

The company is most famous for its investments in specialty finance and structured credit.

What assets are typically shown together with SAR?

Commonly shown alongside SAR: Leidos, Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF, QCR Holdings Inc