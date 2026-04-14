Trade National Storage Affiliates Trust - NSA CFD

What is National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)?

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties across the United States. The company focuses on providing storage solutions to individual consumers and businesses, managing a diversified portfolio that includes various types of storage facilities. Its operations encompass property management, leasing, and maintenance services aimed at maximizing asset value and operational efficiency. The trust emphasizes strategic growth through acquisitions and development of new storage facilities, targeting markets with favorable demographics and demand trends. National Storage Affiliates Trust operates under a business model that seeks to generate stable and recurring income streams from rental revenues. The company is structured to benefit from the self-storage industry's resilience and the increasing need for flexible storage options driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing consumer behaviors. It maintains a professional management team with expertise in real estate and facility operations.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation as Insperity Inc trades at $42.37. Its intraday range includes lows of $41.02 and highs of $42.3, with a daily percentage change of +2.0788%.

FAQ: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

What is the current price of NSA stock?

The latest price is $42.37.

Does NSA pay dividends?

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NSA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Storage Affiliates Trust does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is NSA best known for?

National Storage Affiliates Trust is most famous for owning and operating self-storage facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with NSA?

Commonly shown alongside NSA: CRA International Inc, GSK, Melco Crown