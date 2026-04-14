HomeMarketsSharesHitachi, Ltd.

Trade Hitachi, Ltd. - 6501 CFD

4938.64+1.66%
The chart shows the 6501 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 4938.64, a high of 4945.04, and a low of 4861.13.
Sell

4927.46

Buy

4938.64

11.18
Low: 4861.13High: 4945.04
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread11.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close4850.24
Open4899.19
1-Year Change53.29%
Day's Range4861.13 - 4945.04

Trade Hitachi, Ltd. - 6501 CFD

What is Hitachi, Ltd. (6501)?

Hitachi, Ltd. is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Japan, operating across various sectors including information technology, electronics, infrastructure systems, and industrial machinery. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a diverse portfolio encompassing power systems, social infrastructure, automotive systems, and digital solutions. Hitachi is recognized for its contributions to technological innovation and engineering, providing products and services that support industries such as energy, transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. The company emphasizes research and development to advance technologies in areas like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics. Hitachi's global presence includes operations in numerous countries, serving a wide range of customers from public institutions to private enterprises. Its organizational structure integrates various business units to address complex challenges in urban development, industrial automation, and sustainable solutions. The company maintains a focus on corporate social responsibility and sustainability, aiming to contribute to society through its technological expertise and business activities.

Hitachi, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market shifts as Hitachi, Ltd. stands at ¥4933.63. The intraday price has ranged from ¥4845.13 to ¥4949.24, with a daily change of +1.3585%.

FAQ: Hitachi, Ltd. (6501)

What is the current price of 6501 stock?

The current price stands at ¥4933.63.

Does 6501 pay dividends?

Hitachi, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6501 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hitachi, Ltd. has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is 6501 best known for?

Hitachi, Ltd. is most famous for diversified technology products and infrastructure systems.

What assets are typically shown together with 6501?

Commonly shown alongside 6501: Verbio, Criteo S.A., Compugen Ltd.

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