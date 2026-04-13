Trade Golden Agri-Res - E5Hsg CFD

About Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd is a palm oil plantation company. The Company has integrated operations focused on the production and distribution of a portfolio of palm-based products. The Company's primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees, processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel, refining CPO into products, such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals, as well as merchandising palm products across the world. The Company's segments include Plantations and palm oil mills and Palm, laurics and others. The Plantations and palm oil mills segment consists of products from upstream business. The Palm, laurics and others segment comprises the processing and merchandising of palm and oilseed-based products, including bulk, branded, oleo-chemicals and other vegetable oils, as well as production and distribution of other consumer products in China and Indonesia, mainly food and beverages.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd revenues increased 44% to $10.18B. Net income increased from $31.8M to $476.2M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Foreign exchange loss increase from $32.1M (expense) to $32.4M (income), Share of results of joint venture increase from $619K to $34.4M (income).

Equity composition

09/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. 02/2008, 2-for-1 Stock split. 03/2009, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 25 shares held. 06/2009, Rights Issue, 17 new shares for every 100 shares held @ SGD .18 (Factor: 1.088742)