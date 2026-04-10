Trade Deutsche Telekom AG - DTEd CFD

What is Deutsche Telekom (DTEd)?

Deutsche Telekom AG is a German telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn. It is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications providers, offering fixed-network, mobile communications, internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, business customers, and corporate clients. The company operates in multiple countries, with a strong presence in Europe and the United States. Deutsche Telekom's business segments include Germany, Europe, the United States, and systems solutions. It also holds significant stakes in various subsidiaries and affiliates, contributing to a broad telecommunications infrastructure. The company is involved in the development and deployment of advanced network technologies, including broadband and 5G services.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session's flow, with Deutsche Telekom priced at €31.115. It has experienced intraday price movements between €31.015 and €31.355, posting a daily change percentage of -0.0322%.

FAQ: Deutsche Telekom (DTEd)

What is the current price of DTEd stock?

Deutsche Telekom's current stock price is €31.115.

Does DTEd pay dividends?

Deutsche Telekom pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DTEd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Deutsche Telekom has an official presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

What is DTEd best known for?

Deutsche Telekom is most famous for its telecommunications services and network infrastructure.

What assets are typically shown together with DTEd?

Commonly shown alongside DTEd: iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF, ITOCHU Corporation, World Acceptance Corp