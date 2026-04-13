Trade Cameco Corporation (US) - CCJ CFD

What is Cameco Corporation (US) (CCJ)?

Cameco Corporation is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration, mining, and production of uranium, which is primarily used as fuel for nuclear power plants. Established in the late 1980s, the company has grown to become one of the largest uranium producers globally. Its operations include mining facilities, development projects, and exploration activities in various countries. Cameco's business model focuses on the sustainable and responsible extraction of uranium, adhering to environmental and safety standards. The company also participates in uranium refining and conversion services, contributing to the nuclear fuel cycle. Cameco serves a diverse customer base, including utilities and other entities involved in nuclear energy generation. The company emphasizes corporate social responsibility, community engagement, and environmental stewardship in its operations. Its activities are subject to regulatory oversight in the jurisdictions where it operates, reflecting the strategic importance and sensitivity of nuclear materials. Cameco plays a significant role in the global nuclear energy sector, supporting the demand for low-carbon energy sources.

Cameco Corporation (US) Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Cameco Corporation (US) currently at $87.35. Intraday movement ranges from $84.94 to $89.38, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Cameco Corporation (US) (CCJ)

What is the current price of CCJ stock?

The current price stands at $87.35.

Does CCJ pay dividends?

Cameco Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CCJ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cameco Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in locations such as DIFC or Dubai Internet City.

What is CCJ best known for?

The company is most famous for its uranium mining and nuclear fuel production.

What assets are typically shown together with CCJ?

Commonly shown alongside CCJ: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA, Fossil Group, Inc.