HomeMarkets overviewIndicesUS Dollar Index Future

Trade US Dollar Index Future - DXU2026 CFD

98.7760%
The chart shows the DXU2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 98.776, a high of 98.742, and a low of 98.647.
Sell

98.72

Buy

98.776

0.056
Low: 98.647High: 98.742
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.056
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$21.92)

Trade size with leverage ~ $200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $199,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-$21.92)

Trade size with leverage ~ $200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $199,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin0.50%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade US Dollar Index Future - DXU2026 CFD

The US Dollar Index (USDX) serves as a benchmark for measuring the relative value of the American dollar to a basket of foreign currencies, or the currencies of the US trade partners. The index increases its value when the US dollar exchange rate strengthens its position in comparison to other currencies. The index is calculated and published by the ICE futures commodity exchange. The USDX represents a weighted geometric mean of the dollar’s (USD) value to a list of foreign currencies, including the euro (EUR), Japanese yen (JPY), Pound sterling (GBP), Canadian dollar (CAD), Swedish krona (SEK) and Swiss franc (CHF). Follow the US dollar rate with Capital.com.

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