HomeMarketsIndicesUS Dollar Index

Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

98.725+0.42%
The chart shows the DXY index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 98.725, a high of 98.874, and a low of 98.67.
Sell

98.671

Buy

98.725

0.054
Low: 98.67High: 98.874
Sellers:
23.2955%
Buyers:
76.7045%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.054
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.008559 %
(-$8.56)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $99,000.00

-0.00856%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013361 %
(-$13.36)

Trade size with leverage ~ $100,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $99,000.00

-0.01336%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin1.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade US Dollar Index - DXY CFD

Browse our live DXY chart to get all the information you need on the rate of the US Dollar Index today.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) serves as a benchmark for measuring the relative value of the American dollar to a basket of currencies of the US's key trading partners. The index’s value is indicative of the dollar’s value in global markets.

Presently, the DXY represents a weighted geometric mean of the USD’s value to the exchange rates of the world’s six major currencies, namely the euro, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Swedish krona and Japanese yen. The euro holds the most weight versus the dollar in the index, making up about 57.6 per cent of the weighting, followed by the yen with around 13.6 per cent.

The US Dollar Index spot price increases when the USD exchange rate strengthens its position in comparison to other currencies.

The index is designed, calculated and published by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Follow the rate of the US Dollar Index (DXY) in real-time at Capital.com to spot the best trading opportunities.

The US Dollar Index was introduced by the US Federal Reserve in 1973 after the dismantling of the Bretton Woods Agreement. At its start, the value of the index was 100. The constituents of the foreign currency basket were altered only once when several European currencies were subsumed by the euro in early 1999.

The DXY Index is often used by traders to monitor the value of the USD in comparison to a basket of select currencies in a single transaction. It also allows them to hedge their bets against any risks with respect to the dollar.

With Capital.com’s US Dollar index chart you can not only quickly view the current DXY spot rate, but also trace its value in historic terms.

Over the years, the value of the index has risen and fallen sharply multiple times, reaching its record high of 164.72 in February 1985 and all-time low of 70.698 in March 2008.

At the end of 2019, the DXY traded at 96.5, meaning that the US dollar has slightly depreciated versus the basket of currencies since its establishment in 1973.

A few macroeconomic factors have a significant impact on the US Dollar Index price. These include, among others, inflation and deflation in the US dollar and foreign currencies included in the comparable basket, as well as economic growth and recessions in the respective countries.

You can follow the ups and downs of the Dollar Index at Capital.com and learn more about how to trade DXY. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our DXY live chart.

Latest indices articles

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Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
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The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
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The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:48, 14 January 2026
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US Dollar Outlook: weakness driven by positioning, but the macro story isn’t broken
The US dollar faces downside pressure as positioning shifts post-FOMC meeting, but the structural drivers remain unchanged.
10:23, 12 December 2025
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