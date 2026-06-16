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Trade EU Stocks 600 Future - FXXPU2026 CFD

637.050%
The chart shows the FXXPU2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 637.05, a high of 636.85, and a low of 636.25.
Sell

636.65

Buy

637.05

0.4
Low: 636.25High: 636.85
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-€21.92)

Trade size with leverage ~ €200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €199,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-€21.92)

Trade size with leverage ~ €200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €199,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin0.50%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade EU Stocks 600 Future - FXXPU2026 CFD

EU Stocks 600 - Sep 2026

Latest indices articles

Middle East map
Market Mondays: Peace deal reshapes the outlook ahead of FOMC meeting
News that the US and Iran have reached a peace deal and the Strait of Hormuz will re-open has reignited risk appetite in markets during a busy central bank week.
19 hours ago
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Market Mondays: Markets finally find a reason to pull back
Markets pull back from recent highs as positioning, rate expectations and geopolitics play into the momentum change.
12:40, 8 June 2026
wall street
Markets pause for breath after a relentless rally
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09:15, 5 June 2026
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Market Mondays: Equities push higher as peace hopes and AI profits drive risk appetite
AI and strong earnings continue to drive equities higher as markets expect a peace deal outcome in the Middle East.
12:32, 1 June 2026

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