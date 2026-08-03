HomeMarkets overviewIndicesChina H-Shares Future

Trade China H-Shares Future - HCEIQ2026 CFD

86400%
The chart shows the HCEIQ2026 index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 8640, a high of 8659.5, and a low of 8633.
Sell

8636

Buy

8640

4
Low: 8633High: 8659.5
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-HK$21.90)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ HK$199,000.00

-0.01096%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
HK$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.01096 %
(-HK$21.90)

Trade size with leverage ~ HK$200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ HK$199,000.00

-0.01096%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyHKD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin0.50%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade China H-Shares Future - HCEIQ2026

China H-Shares

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