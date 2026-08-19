HomeMarkets overviewIndicesAustralia 200

Trade Australia 200 - AU200au CFD

9033.90.1%
The chart shows the AU200au index price data over the last 1 day, with a current level of 9033.9, a high of 9065.6, and a low of 9028.7.
Sell

9033.1

Buy

9033.9

0.8
Low: 9028.7High: 9065.6
Sellers:
22.8916%
Buyers:
77.1084%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.8
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022774 %
(-A$45.50)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$199,000.00

-0.02277%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.000856 %
(A$1.70)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$199,000.00

0.00086%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity0.01
Margin0.50%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.02%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Australia 200 - AU200au

The Australia 200 (ASX 200) is considered Australia's leading share market index that measures the performance of the top 200 companies. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by means of float-weighted market capitalisation. Since April 2000 it has become the principal investment benchmark in Australia. The number of companies, listed in this index, is variable and should not necessarily comprise of exactly 200. Its composition is revised quarterly. The high rate of market representation is responsible for the two major functions of the ASX 200 index: providing a benchmark for the stock market and giving investors a highly liquid and tradable index (ASIC)

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