Contango trading: understanding the futures curve
Contango describes a futures market where prices for later delivery are higher than the current spot price. This creates an upward-sloping futures curve, which can affect futures traders, commodity ETFs and products linked to futures prices.
Before looking at roll yield and ETFs, it helps to understand what the futures curve shows: the relationship between today’s price and prices for delivery at later dates.
Takeaways
- Contango is when futures prices are higher than the spot price, so the curve slopes upward.
- It is often linked to the carrying cost, such as storage, financing and insurance.
- Rolling long futures in contango can create a negative roll yield.
- Commodity ETFs that hold futures may lose value over time in persistent contango.
- The opposite of contango is backwardation, where the curve slopes downward.
- Contango describes market structure. On its own, it is not a signal to buy or sell.
What is contango trading?
Contango trading is a futures market structure where contracts for later delivery trade at higher prices than those for nearer delivery, and above the current spot price. When these prices are plotted across expiry dates, they form an upward-sloping futures curve.
A simple way to think about it: if it costs money to hold an asset until a future date, the later-dated price may include some of those costs.
Hypothetical example
If the spot price is $80.00 and a later-dated futures contract trades at $82.00, that part of the curve is in contango.
This matters because returns can depend on more than whether the underlying market rises or falls. For futures, and products based on futures, the shape of the curve can also play a role.
Contango at a glance
|Question
|Summary
|What does contango mean?
|Later-dated futures trade above the current spot price.
|What does the curve look like?
|It slopes upward from near-term to later-dated contracts.
|Why can it happen?
|Carrying costs, such as storage, financing and insurance, may be built into futures prices.
|Why does it matter?
|It can affect roll yield and returns for futures-based products.
|Is it a trading signal?
|Not on its own. It is one piece of market context.
The futures curve: contango vs backwardation
The futures curve can slope in either direction.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- Contango: in contango, later-dated futures cost more than nearer-dated futures. The curve rises from left to right.
- Backwardation: in backwardation, later-dated futures cost less than nearer-dated futures. The curve slopes downward. This may happen when near-term demand is strong, or when supply is limited, making the asset more valuable now than later.
The shape of the futures curve can help traders understand how the market is pricing different delivery dates. However, contango and backwardation describe current pricing conditions, not what futures prices will do next.
Why contango happens
A common reason for contango is the carrying cost.
Holding a physical commodity until a future delivery date can involve storage, warehousing, financing and insurance costs. If a futures price reflects today’s spot price plus these costs, it may sit above the spot price. The longer the time to deliver, the more those costs can build, which may contribute to an upward-sloping curve.
In financial futures, the equivalent is the cost of financing the position, less any income it produces. When carrying costs are a bigger influence than other factors, the market may move towards contango.
Roll yield: how contango affects returns
One practical effect of contango is on roll yield.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
What rolling means
Futures contracts expire. Traders who want to keep continuous exposure usually need to:
- Close the expiring contract.
- Open a later-dated contract.
- Repeat the process when the new contract approaches expiry.
This process is known as rolling the position.
Negative roll yield in contango
In contango, the expiring near-month contract is cheaper than the later-dated contract being bought. Each roll can therefore mean selling the lower-priced contract and buying the higher-priced one. For a long position, this can create a negative roll yield. In practice, that means the roll can reduce returns over time, even if the spot price does not move.
Backwardation has the opposite effect. If the expiring contract is more expensive than the later-dated one, rolling can create a positive roll yield.
Contango and commodity ETFs
Roll yield is one reason contango matters for some exchange-traded products.
Many commodity ETFs and similar products hold futures rather than the physical asset. They also roll those futures regularly.
In persistent contango, each roll may involve:
- Selling a cheaper front-month contract.
- Buying a more expensive back-month contract.
- Repeating that process at each roll date.
This repeated cost is sometimes called roll decay.
Over time, roll decay can reduce the value of a futures-based commodity product, even when the commodity’s spot price is flat or rising slightly. For these products, the shape of the curve can affect returns alongside the commodity’s spot price.
Contango vs backwardation
The two curve shapes have opposite effects.
|Context
|Contango
|Backwardation
|Curve
|Slopes up; futures are often above spot
|Slopes down; futures are often below spot
|Usual driver
|Carrying cost, such as storage and financing
|Near-term demand or supply shortage
|Roll yield for long positions
|Negative, which can reduce returns
|Positive, which can support returns
|Common interpretation
|Carrying costs may be built into later prices
|Near-term supply or demand pressure may be stronger
|What it is not
|A standalone buy or sell signal
|A standalone buy or sell signal
Markets can move between contango and backwardation over time. The same commodity can also shift from one structure to the other as supply, demand and financing conditions change.
What contango may signal
Contango is best viewed as information about market structure, rather than a trading signal. It may suggest that:
- Carrying costs are influencing futures prices.
- Near-term supply is not especially tight.
- Later-dated contracts include a premium over spot.
- The cost of rolling may matter for long futures exposure.
It does not confirm that spot prices will rise. It also does not remove the need to consider wider market factors, such as supply, demand, interest rates, inventory levels and broader risk sentiment.
Considerations and risk management
Contango is a structural feature that can affect risk and returns. It is not a strategy in itself.
Key considerations
For traders and investors, the main points to consider are:
- Roll decay: long futures and futures-based products can face a drag from negative roll yield.
- Spot vs futures returns: the spot price and futures-based product returns may differ.
- Curve changes: contango can last for long periods, but it can also reverse.
- Product structure: ETFs, CFDs and futures-based products may not behave in the same way as the underlying market.
- Costs: roll costs, spreads, commissions and overnight financing can all affect returns.
Managing risk
Traders using futures or contracts for difference (CFDs) on futures may consider the curve when assessing expected returns, position size, roll costs and financing costs.
Risk-management tools can help, but they do not remove risk.
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FAQ
What is contango in simple terms?
Contango is when futures contracts for later delivery cost more than the current spot price. This creates an upward-sloping futures curve. It often reflects the carrying cost, such as storage, financing and insurance. It describes the shape of the curve rather than predicting where prices will go next.
How does contango affect roll yield?
In contango, keeping continuous futures exposure usually means rolling from a cheaper expiring contract into a more expensive later-dated one. For a long position, this can create a negative roll yield. In other words, the roll can reduce returns even if the spot price does not move. Backwardation can create the opposite effect.
Why do commodity ETFs lose value in contango?
Many commodity ETFs hold futures and roll them regularly rather than owning the physical asset. In persistent contango, each roll may involve selling a cheaper front-month contract and buying a more expensive back-month one. This repeated cost is known as roll decay. Over time, it can reduce the product’s value even when the underlying commodity’s spot price is flat or rising slightly.
What is the difference between contango and backwardation?
Contango is an upward-sloping futures curve, where later contracts cost more than spot. It is often linked to carrying costs. Backwardation is a downward-sloping curve, where later contracts cost less than spot. It is often linked to strong near-term demand or limited supply.
For a long position, contango can create a negative roll yield, while backwardation can create a positive one. Markets can move between the two over time.
Is contango good or bad?
Contango is not good or bad by itself. It is a market structure. Its effect depends on the product, position, holding period and wider market conditions. For long futures exposure, persistent contango can create a drag through negative roll yield. For other strategies or positions, the effect may differ.
Does contango predict higher prices?
Not necessarily. An upward-sloping futures curve does not, on its own, mean spot prices will rise. Contango may reflect carrying costs, expectations, or a mix of factors. Traders usually consider it alongside other information rather than using it as a standalone signal.