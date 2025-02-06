HomeCompanyCapital.com Reviews

Capital.com Reviews

Read Capital.com reviews to learn more about us. Discover feedback from clients of all experience level and see why they choose our platform.

What the industry says about us

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
award
BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
award
Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
award
Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
award
Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
award
Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
award
Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
award
Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
award
Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
award
ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
award
Deloitte Technology
#1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (2023)
award
Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
award
Good Money Guide
Best Trading App 2023
award
ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)
award
Investment Trends
Overall Client Satisfaction (2022)
award
Investment Trends
Value for Money (2022)

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Is Capital.com legit?

Capital.com operates through regulated entities in multiple jurisdictions. Always check the legal documents for your country and remember that CFD trading is high risk.

Is Capital.com safe?

Capital.com uses account and data protection measures, but trading itself remains risky. Use only official Capital.com channels and review the risk disclosures before opening an account.

Where can I read Capital.com Trustpilot reviews?

You can review independent feedback on Trustpilot and compare it with the information on this page. Reviews are subjective and are not a guarantee of your own experience.

How should I use Capital.com reviews in my research?

Use reviews as one input alongside official legal documents, fees, platform features and risk disclosures. Reviews do not predict your own trading outcome.

Can Trustpilot reviews confirm that Capital.com is safe?

No. Trustpilot reviews reflect individual experiences. They should be compared with official security information and the risks of CFD trading.

What should I check before opening an account?

Check the entity serving your country, legal documents, costs, account protections, official contact channels and whether CFD risk is suitable for you.