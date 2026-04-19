Нүүр хуудасЗах зээлүүдТүүхий эдNatural Gas Future

Арилжаа Natural Gas Future CFD

3.140%
The chart shows the NGN2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.14, a high of 3.1415, and a low of 3.1345.
Зарах

3.135

Худалдан авах

3.14

0.005
Бага: 3.1345Өндөр: 3.1415
Худалдагчид:
50%
Худалдан авагчид:
50%
Өнгөрсөн гүйцэтгэл нь ирээдүйн үр дүнгийн найдвартай үзүүлэлт болохгүй. Хувьцааны үнэ нь заах төлөвтэй бөгөөд бодит зах зээлийн үнээс ялгаатай байж болно.
Арилжааны нөхцөл
Төрөл
Энэ санхүүгийн зах зээл зөвхөн CFD арилжаанд зориулагдсан.
Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг:CFD-үүд
CFD
Спред0.005
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийг тохируулах хугацаа21:00 (UTC)
ВалютUSD
Арилжаалсан доод хэмжээ10
Маржин1.00%
Хөрөнгийн бирж
Арилжааны шимтгэл10%
Баталгаат стопын шимтгэл
Нокаутын хураамж бол таныг хоцрогдлоос хамгаалах баталгаа юм. Хэрэв та арилжааг нокаутын түвшинд хүргэлгүйгээр хаах юм бол хураамжаа буцааж авах болно. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүдхэсгээс авна уу.
0.25%

1Таны арилжааг гүйцэтгэхэд авдаг манай төлбөр нь спред буюу худалдан авах, зарах ханшийн зөрүү юм. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүд хэсгээс авна уу

Арилжаа Natural Gas Future CFD

Natural gas is a type of fossil fuel widely used commercial and industrial fields. Natural gas serves as an effective and inexpensive source of energy and electricity. The largest natural gas field is based in Qatar. Natural gas prices are often impacted by the political conditions and events in the Middle East, where the majority of the world natural gas reserves are concentrated. Secondary factors that affect the commodity’s prices are demand and supply, natural disasters and others. To discover the latest natural gas CFD price, follow Capital.com.

Settlement is determined by the official closing price of the NYMEX Natural Gas futures on the last trading day, adjusted for spread.

Бидний тухай илүү ихийг мэдэхийн тулд манай сэтгэгдлүүдийг уншина уу

Манай үйлчлүүлэгчдийн санал сэтгэгдлийг тэдний туршлагаас үл хамааран уншина уу.
2026-01-23
U**** M**

Хурдан платформтой бас хэрэглэхэд хялбар. Шинэ хэрэглэгч байсан ч анх хэрэглэж эхлэхэд хэцүү байгаагүй. Ялангуяа демо данс нь их хэрэгтэй ба дадлага хийж төрөл бүрийн функцуудийг нь туршиж үзэхэд дэмтэй.

2021-12-01
N*******

Өсөлт бууралтыг харж болж байна сэтгэл их хангаоуун байна

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

Манай 4 ба 5 одтой сэтгэгдлүүдийг харуулж байна. GDPR (Мэдээлэл хамгаалах ерөнхий зохицуулалт)-ын шаардлагын дагуу хэрэглэгчийн тодорхой мэдээллийг тэдний хувийн нууцыг хамгаалахын тулд зориуд нэрийг нь нууцалсан болно.

4.8
Үнэлгээ ба сэтгэгдлүүд
4.7
Үнэлгээ ба сэтгэгдлүүд
4.7
4.6

Тэргүүлэх брокерт нэгдэхэд бэлэн үү?

Дэлхий даяарх манай арилжаачдын нийгэмлэгт нэгдээрэй
1. Дансаа үүсгэх2. Эхний депозитоо хийх3. Арилжиж эхлэх