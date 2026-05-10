Нүүр хуудасЗах зээлүүдТүүхий эдBrent Oil Future

Арилжаа Brent Oil Future CFD

97.150%
The chart shows the LCOU2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 97.15, a high of 97.305, and a low of 96.449.
Зарах

97.11

Худалдан авах

97.15

0.04
Бага: 96.449Өндөр: 97.305
Худалдагчид:
50%
Худалдан авагчид:
50%
Өнгөрсөн гүйцэтгэл нь ирээдүйн үр дүнгийн найдвартай үзүүлэлт болохгүй. Хувьцааны үнэ нь заах төлөвтэй бөгөөд бодит зах зээлийн үнээс ялгаатай байж болно.
Арилжааны нөхцөл
Төрөл
Энэ санхүүгийн зах зээл зөвхөн CFD арилжаанд зориулагдсан.
Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг:CFD-үүд
CFD
Спред0.04
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Лонг позицын шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Шорт позицын нэг шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Маржин. Таны хөрөнгө оруулалт
$1,000.00
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийн тохируулга
Позицын бүрэн хэмжээнээс авах төлбөр
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

Хөшүүрэгтэй арилжааны хэмжээ ~$100,000.00

Хөшүүргийн мөнгө ~ $$99,000.00

-0.01096%
Шөнийн санхүүжилтийг тохируулах хугацаа21:00 (UTC)
ВалютUSD
Арилжаалсан доод хэмжээ1
Маржин1.00%
Хөрөнгийн бирж
Арилжааны шимтгэл10%
Баталгаат стопын шимтгэл
Нокаутын хураамж бол таныг хоцрогдлоос хамгаалах баталгаа юм. Хэрэв та арилжааг нокаутын түвшинд хүргэлгүйгээр хаах юм бол хураамжаа буцааж авах болно. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүдхэсгээс авна уу.
0.03%

1Таны арилжааг гүйцэтгэхэд авдаг манай төлбөр нь спред буюу худалдан авах, зарах ханшийн зөрүү юм. Дэлгэрэнгүй мэдээллийг манай вэбсайтын Хураамж ба шимтгэлүүд хэсгээс авна уу

Арилжаа Brent Oil Future CFD

Brent oil is a benchmark that defines oil prices worldwide. The group consists of Brent Blend, Oseberg and other low-sulfur sweet crudes. Brent Oil accounts for the majority of the world's oil deposits and serves as a global reference for market price. Although historically the classification includes light sweet crudes from the Atlantic basin, oil produced in Europe, Africa and the Middle East is priced according to Brent Oil. Processed Brent oils give the world gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Brent oils are traded in futures and options contracts on major futures exchanges.

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time

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2026-01-23
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2021-12-01
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2025-07-01
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Тэргүүлэх брокерт нэгдэхэд бэлэн үү?

Дэлхий даяарх манай арилжаачдын нийгэмлэгт нэгдээрэй
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