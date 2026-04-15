交易 Roper Technologies Inc - ROP 差价合约 Roper Technologies (ROP) is a diversified technology company that develops software and engineering products for international niche markets, including transportation, healthcare, water, food, energy, commercial construction, and education. The company operates in 4 principal business segments: Industrial Technology, Energy Systems & Controls, Medical & Scientific Imaging, and RF technology. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Roper has a team of 14,155 employees and an annual revenue of $3.8 billion. Included to the Fortune 1000, S&P 500 and Russel 1000 indices, the Roper Technologies share price (ROP) is set and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).