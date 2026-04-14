交易 NGK Insulators, Ltd. - 5333 差价合约NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators and NAS batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrates for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust. It also provides metal-related products, such as beryllium copper products and copper-nickel-tin products; and electronic components, including piezoelectric micro-actuators, bonded wafers for electronic devices, and other products, as well as EnerCera, a chip-type ceramic secondary battery. In addition, the company offers ceramics for semiconductor manufacturing equipment; and industrial process products, such as heating devices, kilns, refractories, ceramic membranes, separators, corrosion-resistant equipment, and radioactive waste treatment systems, as well as provides smart solutions for environmental protection and energy conservation. NGK Insulators, Ltd. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.
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