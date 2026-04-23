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交易 Brent Oil Future 差价合约

92.8860%
The chart shows the LCOQ2026 price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 92.886, a high of 93.46, and a low of 91.565.
卖出

92.854

买入

92.886

0.032
低点: 91.565高点: 93.46
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差0.032
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
$1,000.00
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.01096 %
(-$10.96)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）$100,000.00

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）$99,000.00

-0.01096%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币USD
最低成交量1
保证金1.00%
证券交易所
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
0.03%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

交易 Brent Oil Future 差价合约

Brent oil is a benchmark that defines oil prices worldwide. The group consists of Brent Blend, Oseberg and other low-sulfur sweet crudes. Brent Oil accounts for the majority of the world's oil deposits and serves as a global reference for market price. Although historically the classification includes light sweet crudes from the Atlantic basin, oil produced in Europe, Africa and the Middle East is priced according to Brent Oil. Processed Brent oils give the world gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Brent oils are traded in futures and options contracts on major futures exchanges.

Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.

Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time

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