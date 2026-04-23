交易 Brent Oil Future 差价合约Brent oil is a benchmark that defines oil prices worldwide. The group consists of Brent Blend, Oseberg and other low-sulfur sweet crudes. Brent Oil accounts for the majority of the world's oil deposits and serves as a global reference for market price. Although historically the classification includes light sweet crudes from the Atlantic basin, oil produced in Europe, Africa and the Middle East is priced according to Brent Oil. Processed Brent oils give the world gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Brent oils are traded in futures and options contracts on major futures exchanges.
Settlement is determined by the official settlement price of the ICE Brent Crude future on the expiry date shown, adjusted for spread.
Expiry Time: 14:30 Eastern Time
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