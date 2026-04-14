Trade Vail Resorts - MTN CFD

About Vail Resorts, Inc.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates mountain resort properties and urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations. It operates approximately 37 mountain resorts and urban ski areas. It operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas, such as Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. In the Lodging segment, it owns and/or manages a collection of luxury hotels and condominiums under its RockResorts brand, as well as other lodging properties and various condominiums; National Park Service (NPS) concessionaire properties, including the Grand Teton Lodge Company (GTLC), which operates destination resorts in Grand Teton National Park; Colorado Mountain Express (CME), and mountain resort golf courses. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops and sells real estate in and around its resort communities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 January 2022, Vail Resorts, Inc. revenues increased 33% to $1.08B. Net income totaled $84.1M vs. loss of $6M. Revenues reflect Lodging segment increase of 73% to $137.9M, Average Daily Revenues- Owned Hot increase of 28% to $306. Net Income reflects G/L on Sale of Tangible & Intangible FA decrease from $2.8M (expense) to $16.2M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 01/11, 100M auth., 40,270,021 issd., less 4,264,804 shs. in Treas. @ 162.8M. Insiders own 0.87%. IPO 2/97, 10.5M shs. @$22 by Bear, Stearns& Co.