Trade Olin Corporation - OLN CFD

About Olin Corporation

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics, such as acetone, bisphenol, cumene and phenol, allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins, solid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Olin Corporation revenues increased 55% to $8.91B. Net income totaled $1.3B vs. loss of $969.9M. Revenues reflect Epoxy segment increase of 70% to $3.19B, Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment increase of 40% to $4.14B, United States segment increase of 42% to $5.27B, Europe segment increase from $798.1M to $1.68B. Net Income reflects Goodwill Impairment decrease from $699.8M (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 120M auth., 79,688,327 issd. Insiders own 0.69%. 3/02 IPO, 3,302,914 shs. @ $17.50 by Morgan Stanley. 10/96, 2-for-1 stock split. *FY'00 Q's are reclassified. *9/02, Company acquired Chase Industries, Inc. and issued 0.64 shrs. (9,806,115 shares issd.)