Trade Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. - IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is an independent mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) firm based in the US, which was founded in 2009.

The company focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

IVR’s target investments include:

Residential mortgage-backed securities for which a government agency within the US or a federally chartered corporation guarantees payment of principal and interest

Residential mortgage securities that are not issued or guaranteed by a US government agency

Mortgage-backed securities used to finance commercial properties

Private loans used to finance residential and commercial properties

IVR aims to deliver additional investment value to its shareholders by using their expertise and distinctive resources to pursue a high level of continual income derived from real estate-related investments.

The company went public in 2009 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock is traded under the ticker symbol IVR.

You can follow the ups and downs of the IVR share value at Capital.com. Always stay on top of the latest price developments with our live Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock chart.