Trade First Sponsor - ADNsg CFD

About First Sponsor Group Ltd

First Sponsor Group Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are those relating to investment holding, property development and sales, property investment, hotel ownership and operations and provision of property financing services. The Company operates through four segments: Property development, Property investment, Property financing, and Hotel operations. The Property development segment includes development and/or purchase of properties for sale. The Property investment segment includes development and/or purchase of investment properties (including hotels) for lease. The Property financing segment includes provision of interest-bearing loans to associates, joint ventures and third parties, subscription of debt securities, and vendor financing arrangements. The Hotel operations segment includes operations of hotels and hot spring owned or leased by the Group.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, First Sponsor Group Ltd revenues increased from SP$203.9M to SP$589.2M. Net income increased 18% to SP$121.5M. Revenues reflect Occupancy - % bilderberg increase of 5% to 37.3%, Average Daily Room Rate, Holiday Inn Ex increase of 6% to SP$101. Net income was partially offset by Other (expenses)/income (net) increase from SP$1.3M (income) to SP$10.3M (expense).