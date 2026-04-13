Trade Brandywine Realty Trust - BDN CFD

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office and mixed-use properties. The Company operates through five segments: Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other. The Philadelphia CBD segment includes properties located in the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. Metropolitan Washington, D.C. segment includes properties in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Southern Maryland. The Other segment includes properties in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The Company owns approximately 81 properties.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Brandywine Realty Trust revenues decreased 9% to $486.8M. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 96% to $11.9M. Revenues reflect Philadelphia CBD segment decrease of 10% to $207.9M, Metropolitan Washington, D.C segment decrease of 51% to $19.9M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease of 1% to $1.37.

Equity composition

Benef. Interest $.01 Par, 05/11, 200M auth., 135,370,204. less 28,846 shs. in Treas. @ $6M. Insiders own 0.97%. PO 11/96, 4Mshrs @ $16.50 by SB.PO7/97, 10M shs. @$20.75 by SB. PO 9/97, 786,840 shs.@ $22.3125 by SB.PO2/98, 10M shs. @ $24 by SB. 1/06, Co. acq. Prentiss Prop.Trust @ 0.69/sh & $21.50/sh(31,924,495 issd.)