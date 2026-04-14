Trade American Eagle Outfitters - AEO CFD

About American Eagle Outfitters Inc

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The Company offers a range of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong, and ships to over 81 countries worldwide through its Websites. It also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates and has license over 1,300 retail stores worldwide. It also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), which is a menswear brand. Its American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also are available in approximately 200 international locations operated by licensees in over 25 countries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 29 January 2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc revenues increased 33% to $5.01B. Net income totaled $419.6M vs. loss of $209.3M. Revenues reflect American Eagle segment increase of 30% to $3.56B, Aerie segment increase of 39% to $1.38B, United States segment increase of 32% to $4.34B, Foreign segment increase of 45% to $674M. Net Income reflects American Eagle segment income increase from $93M to $785.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 600M auth., 249,566,000 issd., less 55,200,000 shs. in Treas. @ $938M. Insiders own 15.40%. IPO 4/94, 2.3M shares @ $16 by Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc. 03/05 & 05/99, 2-for-1 stock split; 12/06, 2/01 & 5/98, 3-for-2 stock splits. 03/07, Exchange changed from NASDAQ to NYSE.