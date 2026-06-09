Hometestpromo

News and Analysis

Latest updates on markets, finance, politics, and more — all in one place.

09 June 2026

AllForexSharesIndicesCommodities

Major News1

Test

Breaking news
Published by Reuters News

26 minutes ago

Tyson Foods Inc Files For Mixed Shelf Offering

by Reuters News

30 minutes ago

Longfor Group Reports May Contracted Sales Rmb3.32 Billion

by Reuters News

an hour ago

Lamda Development Raises €350 Million From The Public Offering Of Common Bonds

by Reuters News

an hour ago

Swiss finance group Pictet raises $1.53 billion for sixth private equity co-investment fund

Top News

Test description
Reuters NewsEurope
19 minutes ago
Record petroleum exports help to shrink US trade deficit in April
Reuters NewsEurope
an hour ago
Dollar eases on fragile Israel-Iran truce; US inflation data in view
Reuters NewsEurope
4 hours ago
Mexico annual inflation returns to cenbank's target range in May, but concerns persist
Reuters NewsEurope
7 hours ago
South Africa's economy shows modest Q1 growth, Iran war impact yet to show
Reuters NewsEurope
8 hours ago
India’s TCS chair says AI agents may equal headcount, dampen hiring
Reuters NewsEurope
9 hours ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah firms, 10-year yield jumps after surprise rate hike

test

test

test

test
Reuters NewsEurope
2 hours ago
Short-sellers to tread carefully as Musk's SpaceX debuts
Reuters NewsEurope
2 hours ago
AUTO FILE-Chery picking
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Tesla's supervised full self-driving rollout to begin soon in Denmark
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
SpaceX's lofty valuation set to put 'Elon premium' to test
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Tesla's supervised full self-driving rollout to begin soon in Denmark
Reuters NewsEurope
3 hours ago
Tesla Says FSD Supervised Now Approved In Denmark
Public TechnologiesEurope
3 hours ago
International Land Alliance sells first tiny home at Rancho Costa Verde, prices start at $109,000
GlobeNewswireEurope
3 hours ago
INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES FIRST TINY HOME SALE AND ADVANCES BOXABL HOUSING INITIATIVE
Reuters NewsEurope
7 hours ago
Short-sellers to tread carefully as Musk's SpaceX debuts
ZawyaEurope
8 hours ago
PRESSR: Doha Festival City to transform into Qatar's ultimate football fan destination

Market Analysis

Expert insights and commentary on what’s driving the markets.

Get regular commentary on key markets from our experts
Ben Lobel
Daniela Hathorn
Get regular commentary on key markets from our experts
Ben Lobel
Daniela Hathorn
US flag, wall street
Daniela Hathorn
12:40 (UTC), 8 June 2026
Market Mondays: Markets finally find a reason to pull back
Markets pull back from recent highs as positioning, rate expectations and geopolitics play into the momentum change.
wall street
Daniela Hathorn
09:15 (UTC), 5 June 2026
Markets pause for breath after a relentless rally
Global equities pull away from recent highs as markets reassess the latest moves and the developments in data, geopolitics, and earnings.
gold bar concept
Daniela Hathorn
11:49 (UTC), 3 June 2026
The real driver behind gold: central bank demand
Central Banks across the globe are leaning into gold as a reserve asset as greater fragmentation, political risks, and fiscal deficits threaten the stability of international monetary systems.
US flag, wall street
Daniela Hathorn
12:32 (UTC), 1 June 2026
Market Mondays: Equities push higher as peace hopes and AI profits drive risk appetite
AI and strong earnings continue to drive equities higher as markets expect a peace deal outcome in the Middle East.