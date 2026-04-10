Trade TheHourGlass - AGSsg CFD

About Hour Glass Ltd

The Hour Glass Limited is a Singapore-based watch retailer company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in retailing and distribution of watches, jewelry and other luxury products, investment in properties and investment holding. The geographic segments include South East Asia and North Oceania and North East Asia. The Company is a retailer for a curated selection of specialty houses, luxury watch brands and artisans including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Hublot, F.P. Journe, A. Lange & Sohne, Breguet, Cartier, Jaeger- LeCoultre, IWC, MB&F, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tudor and the likes. Its network of multi-brand and standalone brand boutiques are all strategically located in the key luxury retail corridors in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh. Its subsidiaries include Dynasty Watch Pte Ltd, Glajz-THG Pte Ltd, and The Hour Glass Sdn Bhd.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, HourGlass Ltd revenues increased 63% to SP$472.4M. Net incomeincreased from SP$29.7M to SP$62.6M. Revenues reflect anincrease in demand for the Company's products and servicesdue to favorable market conditions. Net income benefitedfrom Share of results of associates increase of 95% toSP$6.6M (income), Rental Income increase of 52% to SP$3.7M(income).

Equity composition

2/2008, 2-for-1 Stock split. 11/2014, 3-for-1 Stock split.