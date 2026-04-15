HomeMarketsSharesSaudi Arabian Mining Co

Trade Saudi Arabian Mining Co - 1211 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 11:46:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.15
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.024127 %
(-SAR 1.21)

Trade size with leverage ~ SAR 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SAR 4,000.00

-0.02413%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
SAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.001905 %
(SAR 0.10)

Trade size with leverage ~ SAR 5,000.00

Money from leverage ~SAR 4,000.00

0.00191%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencySAR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeSaudi Arabia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close72.4
Open73.4
1-Year Change0.69%
Day's Range72.75 - 73.55

Trade Saudi Arabian Mining Co - 1211 CFD

Saudi Arabian Mining Co

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