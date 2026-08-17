The falling three methods is a five-candle bearish continuation candlestick pattern that can signal a pause within a downtrend, followed by a resumption of the downward move. This pattern helps traders assess whether a bearish trend is pausing or preparing to continue, but it should be read in context and supported by broader technical analysis.

Takeaways The falling three methods is a bearish continuation pattern – it signals a downtrend resuming after a brief consolidation, not a reversal.

The structure requires a long bearish first candle, three small bullish candles contained within its range, and a fifth bearish candle closing below the first candle's low.

Containment is the critical rule – if any middle candle closes above the first candle's open, the pattern is invalid.

The stop-loss is typically placed above the highest high of the three middle candles, where the bearish continuation premise is invalidated.

Volume ideally increases on the first and fifth candles and falls across the three middle sessions, reflecting a pause then re-engagement of sellers.

The pattern carries significantly less weight outside a well-established downtrend – context is as important as the visual structure.

What is the falling three methods pattern?

The falling three methods is a five-candle bearish continuation candlestick pattern that can signal a pause within a downtrend, followed by a resumption of the downward move. It consists of a long bearish candle, three small bullish candles that retrace upward but remain within the range of the first candle, and a final long bearish candle that closes below the low of the first. The pattern suggests that buyers attempted to push the price higher during the consolidation phase, but lacked sufficient strength to break out of the first bearish candle’s range. Sellers then reassert control if the final candle closes below the initial low.

The pattern belongs to a family of candlestick formations that combine a strong directional candle with a brief counter-move before continuation. Its bullish counterpart – the rising three methods – follows the same structure, but within an uptrend. Falling three methods is most commonly observed on daily charts in equity markets, indices and forex pairs, and traders often interpret it as a sign that the prevailing downtrend remains intact after a temporary retracement

The falling three methods is a continuation signal, not a reversal signal. Traders usually consider it only in the context of an established downtrend. A pattern with the correct visual shape, but in the wrong market context, may be less reliable.

How do you identify the falling three methods on a chart?

Step 1: Prior downtrend The pattern should occur within a clearly established downtrend. There should be a sequence of lower highs and lower lows before the pattern forms, confirming that the bearish trend context is already in place.

The pattern should occur within a clearly established downtrend. There should be a sequence of lower highs and lower lows before the pattern forms, confirming that the bearish trend context is already in place. Step 2: Long bearish first candle The first candle is a large bearish candle – a long red body with relatively small wicks. It establishes the range within which the middle candles must remain. A wide-bodied candle is preferred, as a weak or small first candle reduces the significance of the containment that follows.

The first candle is a large bearish candle – a long red body with relatively small wicks. It establishes the range within which the middle candles must remain. A wide-bodied candle is preferred, as a weak or small first candle reduces the significance of the containment that follows. Step 3: Three small bullish middle candles Candles two, three and four are small bullish candles that move upward within the range of the first candle. Ideally, their bodies remain between the open and close of the first candle. At minimum, price action should not exceed the first candle’s high and low. The three middle candles represent the failed bullish correction: buyers push back, but not convincingly enough to break the bearish structure.

Candles two, three and four are small bullish candles that move upward within the range of the first candle. Ideally, their bodies remain between the open and close of the first candle. At minimum, price action should not exceed the first candle’s high and low. The three middle candles represent the failed bullish correction: buyers push back, but not convincingly enough to break the bearish structure. Step 4: Final long bearish candle The fifth and final candle is a large bearish candle that opens within the range of the consolidation and closes below the low of the first candle. This close suggests that sellers have regained control and that the downtrend may be resuming. The final candle’s close below the first candle’s low is the key confirmation element.

The fifth and final candle is a large bearish candle that opens within the range of the consolidation and closes below the low of the first candle. This close suggests that sellers have regained control and that the downtrend may be resuming. The final candle’s close below the first candle’s low is the key confirmation element. Step 5: The containment rule The most important identification criterion is containment: the three middle candles should remain within the range of the first bearish candle. If any of the middle candles closes above the first candle’s open, the pattern is invalidated.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The three middle candles don’t need to be the same size or perfectly aligned. Minor variations in their wicks and bodies are acceptable, provided containment is maintained and the overall structure remains intact.

Is the falling three methods pattern bullish or bearish?

The falling three methods is a bearish continuation pattern. It signals that the downtrend may continue after a brief consolidation. The bullish middle candles represent a temporary pullback or profit-taking phase within the downtrend, rather than a confirmed reversal attempt. When the final bearish candle closes below the first candle’s low, it confirms that bearish pressure remains in place and that the consolidation was a pause rather than a turning point.

The pattern is distinct from a reversal pattern in an important way: it doesn’t require price to have moved significantly against the prior trend before the signal forms. The consolidation remains contained within the first candle’s range, which is why the pattern is considered a continuation. The retracement is small relative to the initial bearish move, and sellers close the pattern at a new relative low.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade the falling three methods

Once the pattern is confirmed, a structured approach to trade execution can help traders manage risk and align entries with the broader trend context.

Step 1: Confirm the downtrend context

Before acting on the pattern, traders typically verify that a clear downtrend is in place. This may involve looking for a sequence of lower highs and lower lows, and checking whether price is below a key moving average such as the 50-day or 200-day. Falling three methods patterns that appear without a well-established downtrend may be less reliable.

Step 2: Identify and validate the pattern

Confirm all five elements: a large bearish first candle, three contained bullish middle candles, and a large bearish fifth candle that closes below the first candle’s low. The fifth candle’s close is the validation event. The pattern is not complete until this close occurs, so traders generally wait for the session to finish rather than anticipating the close.

Step 3: Enter the trade

The most common entry approaches are:

Close of the fifth candle: traders may enter short at the close of the fifth, final bearish candle once it has confirmed below the first candle’s low. This is the most decisive entry, but it may occur at a worse price if the fifth candle has already moved significantly.

traders may enter short at the close of the fifth, final bearish candle once it has confirmed below the first candle’s low. This is the most decisive entry, but it may occur at a worse price if the fifth candle has already moved significantly. Next session open:traders may enter at the open of the bar following the completed pattern. This allows time to assess whether the close held overnight and provides a reference point for any gap-open behaviour.

Step 4: Set the stop-loss

The most common stop-loss placement for a falling three methods trade is above the high of the pattern – specifically above the highest high of the three middle candles, or above the open of the first bearish candle. The logic is that if price rallies back above the consolidation range, the bearish continuation premise is invalidated. Standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

Step 5: Set the profit target

Profit targets are typically set at the next significant support level below the pattern, at a prior swing low, or using a risk-to-reward ratio of at least 1:2. Some traders use the height of the first bearish candle projected downward from the fifth candle’s close as a measured move target.

Step 6: Monitor the trade and manage risk

Once in the trade, traders may watch for signs of trend exhaustion, such as bullish candlestick signals, RSI divergence, or price approaching a major support zone. Some traders tighten the stop as the trade moves in their favour. Holding through major scheduled news events can increase volatility risk, so position size and stop placement should account for this.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

What is a failed falling three methods?

A failed falling three methods occurs when the fifth candle either fails to close below the first candle’s low or closes below it only briefly before reversing sharply higher. In this case, the bearish continuation premise is broken. Buyers have successfully defended the prior low, and the pattern has resolved against the expected direction.

Common causes of failure include a broader market reversal during the consolidation phase, a significant support level immediately below the first candle’s low absorbing selling pressure, or a catalyst, such as a positive earnings surprise or economic release, that shifts sentiment. A failed falling three methods is sometimes observed in markets that have been in an extended downtrend and are approaching long-term support, where the brief consolidation transitions into a potential reversal rather than a continuation.

Traders who entered short on the pattern completion may exit or reassess if price closes back above the high of the three middle candles. A close back above the first candle’s open is a stronger signal that the pattern has fully failed.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Best indicators to use with the falling three methods

RSI RSI helps confirm the momentum context of the pattern. In a valid falling three methods setup, RSI typically remains below 50 during the three-candle consolidation, indicating that downward momentum has not been decisively broken. If RSI climbs above 50 during the middle candles, it suggests strengthening bullish momentum that may undermine the continuation premise. A bearish RSI reading on the fifth candle can add context to the entry. Conversely, if RSI is already deeply oversold entering the pattern, the continuation signal may carry less weight, as selling pressure could be nearing exhaustion.

MACD MACD helps confirm directional momentum. In a falling three methods setup, traders may look for the MACD line to remain below the signal line throughout the consolidation phase, with the histogram staying negative. A narrowing histogram during the middle candles, followed by renewed widening on the fifth candle, reflects the same sequence as the price action: a brief pause, then bearish momentum resuming.

Volume Volume analysis can add context to the pattern. The first bearish candle ideally forms on above-average volume, indicating stronger selling pressure. Volume during the three middle candles is typically lower, reflecting reduced conviction behind the bullish correction. A rise in volume on the fifth candle, back to or above the level of the first, can provide further evidence that sellers are re-engaging. Volume data may not be available for all instruments, particularly in decentralised forex markets, where tick volume is used as a proxy.

Support and resistance Checking the broader price structure before acting on the pattern helps traders avoid entering short directly above a significant support zone that could stall the continuation move. If the first candle’s low aligns with, or sits near, a major horizontal support level, the fifth candle closing below that level may carry additional weight as a breakout below support. Conversely, if a major support level sits just below the pattern, the profit target may be limited.

Moving averages The relationship between the pattern and key moving averages provides trend context. A falling three methods pattern occurring below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, where both averages are sloping downward, has a clearer continuation context than one that occurs near or above these averages. The moving average position can also help with trade planning. For example, the next moving average below the pattern can act as a reference for where selling pressure may pause. Conversely, a pattern forming above a rising moving average is a warning sign that the bearish continuation context may not be firmly established.

Discover more indicators on our technical analysis page.

Falling three methods vs rising three methods

The rising three methods is the direct bullish counterpart to the falling three methods. Both patterns share the same five-candle structure – one strong directional candle, three contained counter-trend candles, and a confirming directional candle in the original direction – but they operate in opposite market contexts and signal opposite outcomes.

Context Falling three methods Rising three methods Trend context Established downtrend Established uptrend First candle Long bearish Long bullish Middle candles Three small bullish candles, contained within the first bearish candle Three small bearish candles, contained within the first bullish candle Fifth candle Long bearish, closes below the first candle’s low Long bullish, closes above the first candle’s high Signal Bearish continuation Bullish continuation Entry Short at the fifth candle close or next open Long at the fifth candle close or next open

The key distinction is context. Both patterns require the prior trend to be clearly established before the pattern forms. A falling three methods in an uptrend, or a rising three methods in a downtrend, is unlikely to produce the expected continuation and should be treated with caution.

Falling three methods chart examples

On a daily chart of a major equity index in a confirmed intermediate downtrend, a falling three methods might appear after a sharp bearish session that moves price significantly lower. Over the following three sessions, the index prints small positive candles, closing slightly higher each day. However, all three remain within the prior bearish day’s price range. On the fifth session, a large bearish candle forms and closes at a new low for the sequence, extending the downtrend. Volume on the first and fifth candles is notably higher than on the three middle sessions, reinforcing the pattern’s validity.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In forex markets, a similar pattern might appear on a major currency pair after a strong bearish session driven by a disappointing economic release. A three-session consolidation follows, during which the pair edges back up within the prior day’s range while broader sentiment remains negative. The fifth session’s bearish close, alongside a declining MACD, provides a continuation entry aligned with both the short-term pattern and the broader trend direction. Volume confirmation in forex should be treated with caution, as spot forex does not report centralised volume. Traders often use tick volume as a proxy.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Common mistakes when trading the falling three methods

Knowing what can go wrong is as important as knowing the setup itself. These are the errors most likely to undermine an otherwise valid falling three methods trade.

Trading it outside a downtrend. The falling three methods is a continuation pattern, so it needs an existing downtrend. Without that context, the five-candle shape alone doesn’t carry the same signal.

The falling three methods is a continuation pattern, so it needs an existing downtrend. Without that context, the five-candle shape alone doesn’t carry the same signal. Ignoring breaks in the first candle’s range. The three middle candles should stay within the range of the first bearish candle. If one closes above the first candle’s open, the pattern is usually considered invalid.

The three middle candles should stay within the range of the first bearish candle. If one closes above the first candle’s open, the pattern is usually considered invalid. Entering before confirmation. The fifth candle should close below the first candle’s low. Entering before that close can increase the risk of acting on a pattern that later fails.

The fifth candle should close below the first candle’s low. Entering before that close can increase the risk of acting on a pattern that later fails. Setting the stop too close. A stop placed just above the fifth candle may sit within normal price noise. Some traders instead look above the highest high of the middle candles, or above the first candle’s open, as levels where the continuation idea may be invalidated.

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