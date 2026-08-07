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Trade ES/USD - ES/USD Knock-out

0.00107630%
The chart displays the ES/USD price data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.0010763, a high of 0.00125, and a low of 0.00105.
Put

0.0010238

Call

0.0010763

0.0000525
Low: 0.00105High: 0.00125
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:Knock-outs
Knock-out
Spread0.0000525
Call trade overnight funding
Charges from full trade size.
-0.06164%
Put trade overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full trade size.
0.01370%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Knock-out fee
Knock-out fee is your guarantee against slippage. You'll receive it back if you close the trade without the knock-out level being triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade ES/USD - ES/USD

ES/USD

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User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
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2025-06-30
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2025-06-27
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2025-06-24
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2025-06-22
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2025-06-19
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2025-06-16
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2025-05-20
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2025-04-29
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2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

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4.6
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4.6
4.6

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