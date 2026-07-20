What is a double top pattern in trading?

How to identify a double top trading pattern

To recognise a double top pattern, carefully observe its price movements and follow a structured approach. Here’s a guide:

1. Established uptrend – start by confirming that the asset has experienced a clear upward trend, characterised by consistently rising highs and higher lows. The double top chart pattern is most meaningful after a bullish phase, as it suggests a potential shift in momentum from buyers to sellers.

2. First peak formation – observe the initial peak where the asset reaches a notable high price, followed by a retracement. This marks a temporary resistance, which may be confirmed if the price later fails to break above it.

3. Trough and neckline establishment – following the first peak, watch for a moderate pullback. Mark the lowest point of this decline, as this forms the trough. Draw a horizontal line across this low to create the neckline, a critical support level for confirming the pattern.

4. Second peak formation – the price should rally again, aiming to retest the first peak’s level. The second peak typically occurs near the same price level as the first, with minor height differences being common. It is important that the second peak does not significantly exceed the previous high, indicating continued resistance.

5. Volume consideration – assess the trading volume. The second peak often forms on lower or diminishing volume compared to the first, which may indicate reduced bullish momentum and lend further weight to the double top formation. However, this is not always observed.

6. Confirming the breakdown – the pattern is only confirmed once the price breaks below the neckline. A breakdown accompanied by increased volume could provide stronger evidence of a potential bearish reversal, although it is not essential.

Verify the double top pattern across different timeframes for clarity. Patterns identified on higher timeframes, such as daily or weekly charts, may offer more reliable signals than those on shorter intraday charts.

Learn about more formations in our 12 chart patterns for traders guide.