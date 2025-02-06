Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help.
Our dedicated, knowledgeable client support staff are available 24/7 to answer your queries.
Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.
There’s no capital gains tax or stamp duty for spread betting in the UK.1
Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge for every spread bet you make.2
Trade with the protection of elite encryption technology to safeguard your account.
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Also you can contact us: call +442030978888
Trade smart on the TradingView platform
Connect your Capital.com account to TradingView and enjoy an unparalleled trading experience powered by exclusive charting tools.
Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.
Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!
This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.
User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.
John joined Capital.com in December 2023 with over two decades of experience in derivatives trading. Prior to Capital.com, John was the Chief Strategy Officer at LMAX Group, leading strategic initiatives in the FX brokerage and crypto exchange space. Previously, he served on the Executive Committee of IG Group for several years, as well as on the Advisory Board of Coinrule. He holds an MA from Cambridge University and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.
Capital Com is a global company with offices at these locations as it continues to grow and expand it will soon have a presence in other continents as well.
Capital.com allows you to trade the world’s biggest and most popular markets through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs are a type of derivative, meaning you do not buy the underlying asset itself. Instead, you buy or sell units of a given financial instrument depending on whether you think the underlying price will rise or fall.
TradingView has an intuitive interface, allowing you to take your trading to the next level, no matter where you are in your journey.
TradingView is compatible with desktop, mobile and tablet devices, so you can pick and screen stocks and collaborate with other traders wherever and whenever you like.
There are a wide variety of financial instruments available to be traded on the world’s markets. Our in-depth guides will provide you some insights into their unique features and how to use them in your trading portfolio
Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselvesCapital.com Group
Award-winning platform,1 comprehensive news & education, round-the-clock UK support. Discover why Capital.com is the broker of choice for 500,000+ ambitious traders globally.
Access 3,000+ global markets on the go, including shares, indices and currency pairs.
Harness the power of our advanced trading platform wherever you are. Discover CFDs, spread bet and learn how to trade through our intuitive and interactive mobile apps.
Trade on an award-winning, user-friendly platform with advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.
Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.
Trade over 2,500 global stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.
Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.
Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.
1 Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.
2 Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.
3 Source: Capital.com Group database, 2022.
Access unleveraged CFDs on equities and indices and upskill in a low-cost, lower-risk environment. Join a community of 500,000+ traders worldwide for an intuitive, user-friendly platform, in-depth education and 24/7 support.
With 1X, you’ll only pay spreads* which are the same as on our leveraged products. No commission charges; no overnight funding charge.
Trading without leverage means you can’t lose more than your initial deposit, minimising your risk in the markets.
Your positions can only be worth a maximum of £20,000 (or currency equivalent) at any one time.
Benefit from 75+ technical indicators, 8 timeframes and 6 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.
*Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.
The bid-ask spread is the difference between the bid and ask (‘sell’ and ‘buy’) prices of the security. The ask price (also known as the offer price) always exceeds the bid price, so the price needs to move through the spread before an open position turns a profit. The bid-ask spread can be seen as a measure of supply and demand for a certain asset on the market, and therefore the market’s liquidity is a big factor in how narrow the spread is.
Absolute return funds are investment funds designed to make money in all market conditions. They focus on returns rather than trying to outperform the market, and employ a range of strategies - like short selling - in an aim to profit regardless of market direction.Learn more
Advisory shares are equity compensation given to individuals who provide guidance, connections, or expertise to a company – usually a startup. Unlike employee stock options, which reward ongoing work and responsibilities, advisory equity compensates external advisors for their strategic input without requiring a full-time role.Learn more
Asset valuation is the process of determining the current worth of a financial asset or company. It might involve methods such as discounted cash flow analysis, comparable company analysis, or using market values for assets like stocks and bonds to establish their fair market value.Learn more
Automated market making (AMM) is a type of trading system that uses algorithms to set buy and sell prices, providing continuous liquidity to markets. AMMs determine prices based on trading volume and demand, functioning without traditional human market makers.Learn more
Automated trading involves the use of computer programs and algorithms to enter and exit trades based on pre-defined criteria and without human intervention, often used to execute orders rapidly and at optimal prices.Learn more
A trading strategy can be a crucial anchor in navigating risky financial markets. Brush up on your techniques with our trading strategies and guides below.
Learn the key techniques of a medium-term strategy.