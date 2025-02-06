Helping traders make better decisions

Award-winning platform,1 comprehensive news & education, round-the-clock UK support.

Discover why Capital.com is the broker of choice for 845,000 ambitious traders globally.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Support centre

Whether you're looking for assistance on deposits, platform features or trading hours updates, we're always on hand to help.

How to contact us

Our dedicated, knowledgeable client support staff are available 24/7 to answer your queries.

 

Email

Spread bet on over 2,900 markets

Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.

Why spread bet with Capital.com?

Join our community of traders worldwide
Get all the tools you need, when you need them. Move seamlessly from user-friendly charts to unlimited watchlists, live chat and more - all with fuss-free functionality.

Tax-free trading

There’s no capital gains tax or stamp duty for spread betting in the UK.1

Fair and transparent pricing

Get full clarity on the spreads and fees we charge for every spread bet you make.2

Secure and safe

Trade with the protection of elite encryption technology to safeguard your account.

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

aa

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

a

Also you can contact us: call +442030978888

Access thousands of global markets

Discover why we’re the broker of choice for over half a million ambitious spread betting and CFD traders globally.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesSharesCrypto
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Gold
Crude Oil Spot
Bitcoin/USD
Ripple/USD
Ethereum/USD
US Tech 100
Brent Oil Spot
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

laptop

CFD trading app

Access 3,000+ global markets on the go, including shares, indices, cryptos and currency pairs.

smartphone

Investmate

Before practising with a CFD demo account, download our handy educational app Investmate to learn on the go.

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading CFDs

Trade smart on the TradingView platform

Connect your Capital.com account to TradingView and enjoy an unparalleled trading experience powered by exclusive charting tools.

Easy-to-use interface

Bring consistency to your trading strategy with highly interactive and responsive mobile-friendly charts powered by 50+ smart drawing tools.

Trading at its best

Find an array of indicators right next to advanced screeners and your live news feed. There’s no need to switch platforms to trade effectively.

All-things trading

Become a part of the trader and investor community and discover the latest market trends and insights.

Why choose Capital.com for your trading?

Check Info
Demo

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-22
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Harry Potter

Wizard

John joined Capital.com in December 2023 with over two decades of experience in derivatives trading. Prior to Capital.com, John was the Chief Strategy Officer at LMAX Group, leading strategic initiatives in the FX brokerage and crypto exchange space. Previously, he served on the Executive Committee of IG Group for several years, as well as on the Advisory Board of Coinrule. He holds an MA from Cambridge University and an MSc in Finance from London Business School.

Our Office

Capital Com is a global company with offices at these locations as it continues to grow and expand it will soon have a presence in other continents as well.

The basics of trading in 7 short bites

Capital.com allows you to trade the world’s biggest and most popular markets through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs are a type of derivative, meaning you do not buy the underlying asset itself. Instead, you buy or sell units of a given financial instrument depending on whether you think the underlying price will rise or fall.

How can I connect TradingView?

Discover market-leading tools and features that transform your trading.

TradingView has an intuitive interface, allowing you to take your trading to the next level, no matter where you are in your journey.

TradingView is compatible with desktop, mobile and tablet devices, so you can pick and screen stocks and collaborate with other traders wherever and whenever you like.

award
Email
award
Messengers
award
Podcasts
award
Videos

There are a wide variety of financial instruments available to be traded on the world’s markets. Our in-depth guides will provide you some insights into their unique features and how to use them in your trading portfolio

Capital.com Review

Capital.com Review
Capital.com Review 2

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
50K
Traders Daily
100K
Transactions Daily
3000+
Markets
70M
Net Value

Why choose Capital.com?

Award-winning platform,1 comprehensive news & education, round-the-clock UK support. Discover why Capital.com is the broker of choice for 500,000+ ambitious traders globally. 

Intuitive platform

Get the tools you need, without navigating through reams of unwanted data.

Fair and transparent pricing

Get the tools you need, without navigating through reams of unwanted data.

TradingView and MT4

Get the tools you need, without navigating through reams of unwanted data.
Investing
Investing
Trading View
Trading View

Benefits of trading on the go

Access 3,000+ global markets on the go, including shares, indices and currency pairs.

  • - Set up instant price alerts
  • - Identify opportunities with 75+ technical indicators
  • - Manage your risk with stop-loss* and take-profit orders
  • - Easily access education and market analysis

Capital.com mobile apps

Harness the power of our advanced trading platform wherever you are. Discover CFDs, spread bet and learn how to trade through our intuitive and interactive mobile apps.

QR code
Scan to Download
Image

The Capital.com web trading platform

Trade on an award-winning, user-friendly platform with advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more.

Image

Our markets

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.

Indices

Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.

phone

Shares

Trade over 2,500 global stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.

phone

Commodities

Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.

Position trading

Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.

Position trading

Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.

Glossary

1501

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

Try it
#2abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

Spread bet on over 2,900 markets

Open your spread betting account and trade on an intuitive, easily-navigable platform. Enjoy advanced charting, comprehensive education, 24/7 support, and much more.

  • Tesla
  • NVidia

1  Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

2 Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.

3 Source: Capital.com Group database, 2022.

1X: trade CFDs without leverage on over 2,700 markets

Access unleveraged CFDs on equities and indices and upskill in a low-cost, lower-risk environment. Join a community of 500,000+ traders worldwide for an intuitive, user-friendly platform, in-depth education and 24/7 support.

1 fee

With 1X, you’ll only pay spreads* which are the same as on our leveraged products. No commission charges; no overnight funding charge.

No leverage

Trading without leverage means you can’t lose more than your initial deposit, minimising your risk in the markets.

Limited exposure

Your positions can only be worth a maximum of £20,000 (or currency equivalent) at any one time.

Advanced charting

Benefit from 75+ technical indicators, 8 timeframes and 6 chart types, and boost your analysis with a suite of drawing tools.

platform

Advantages

*Our fee for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Find full fee information on our charges and fees page.

What is the spread?

The bid-ask spread is the difference between the bid and ask (‘sell’ and ‘buy’) prices of the security. The ask price (also known as the offer price) always exceeds the bid price, so the price needs to move through the spread before an open position turns a profit. The bid-ask spread can be seen as a measure of supply and demand for a certain asset on the market, and therefore the market’s liquidity is a big factor in how narrow the spread is.

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

A (credit rating)

An A credit rating is given to borrowers that are considered to have a strong ability to meet their financial commitments. However, they might be more affected by changes in circumstances or economic conditions than borrowers with higher ratings.

AA (credit rating)

An AA credit rating signals a very strong capacity to meet financial commitments. It's one notch below the highest AAA rating, showing high creditworthiness. While highly reliable, borrowers with an AA rating face slightly more risk than those rated AAA, especially in challenging economic conditions.Learn more

AAA (credit rating)

An AAA credit rating represents the highest level of creditworthiness. It indicates an exceptional ability to meet financial commitments, making it the safest investment grade. Borrowers with AAA ratings are considered to have the strongest capacity to withstand economic challenges and maintain their obligations.

Abnormal return

An abnormal return is the difference between an investment's expected return and the actual return. It indicates how much better or worse the investment did compared to what was anticipated, revealing its performance relative to market expectations.

Absolute return funds

Absolute return funds are investment funds designed to make money in all market conditions. They focus on returns rather than trying to outperform the market, and employ a range of strategies - like short selling - in an aim to profit regardless of market direction.

Learn more

Accelerated monitoring fees

Accelerated monitoring fees are charges a company pays in advance to private equity advisors for ongoing services, typically triggered when the company is sold or goes public. This upfront payment covers future services that were supposed to be provided over several years.

Accelerated Return Note

An accelerated return note is a financial product that offers potentially higher returns than a specific asset's performance. If the asset does well, investors get increased gains quickly. However, there's a risk of losing money if the asset performs poorly, making it a high-reward but risky investment.

Accounting Currency

Accounting currency is the currency that a company uses in its bookkeeping. While accounting currency may differ from operational currency - i.e. the currency in which a company transacts day-to-day business - it is the main currency for recording transactions and reporting results.

Accounting Insolvency

Accounting insolvency occurs when a company's liabilities exceed its assets on the balance sheet, indicating it owes more than it owns. It's a financial condition in which the company can't cover its debts with its current assets, suggesting potential financial trouble.

Accounting liquidity

Accounting liquidity measures how quickly a company can pay off its short-term debts using available assets. High liquidity means that a company can easily meet its financial obligations, indicating good financial health. Accounting liquidity is crucial for managing cash flow and ensuring operational stability.

Accounting Rate of Return

The accounting rate of return calculates the potential profitability of investments based on their expected net income relative to the initial investment cost and serves to evaluate the financial viability of new projects.

Accounting Ratio

An accounting ratio is a financial metric derived from two or more numerical values found in a company's financial statements. It's used to assess a firm's financial health, operational efficiency, and profitability.

Accretive

Accretive refers to any process or transaction, such as a merger or acquisition, that positively influences the value or earnings of a company or financial asset.

Accretive acquisition

An accretive acquisition is when a company purchases another company, and the resulting merger increases the acquiring company's earnings per share, enhancing shareholder value.

Accrual accounting

Accrual accounting is an accounting method where revenue and expenses are recorded when they are earned or incurred, regardless of when the cash transactions occur. This approach can help provide a more accurate picture of a company’s financial position.

Accrue

In finance, to accrue means to accumulate or receive payments or benefits over time, especially with reference to accruing interest or expenses that are recognised in the accounts before being paid.

Acid-test ratio

The acid test ratio, also known as the quick ratio, measures a company's ability to cover its short-term liabilities with its most liquid assets, excluding inventory, and is recognised as a stringent indicator of financial stability.

Acquisition structure

Acquisition structure refers to the financial and legal framework of a deal when a company acquisition happens. This includes the arrangement of payments, asset transfers, and integration strategies.

Active Investing

Active investing involves the frequent buying and selling of assets to exploit short-term market movements in an attempt to profit.

Active Order

An active order is a trading order that has been placed but not yet been executed, and remains active until either being filled or cancelled. An active order could be a limit order, stop order or conditional order, and can help traders manage positions by specifying the price they are willing to pay or accept for an asset.Learn more

Active trading

Active trading refers to frequent buying and selling of assets in an attempt to profit from short-term market movements, rather than long-term 'buy and hold' type investments.

Activist shareholder

An activist shareholder is someone who purchases a large quantity of a company's shares in an attempt to effect significant change within the company, often seeking to improve financial returns and shareholder value.

Adams Express Company

The Adams Express Company definition is of a diversified equity fund that operates as a closed-end fund, investing primarily in US shares. The company was originally established as a freight and cargo business.

Adjusted Present Value (APV)

Adjusted present value (APV) is a valuation method that separates the value of an investment project from the value of its financing side effects, like tax shields, calculating net present value using the unlevered cost of capital.

Advanced Computerized Execution System

The Advanced Computerised Execution System refers to an electronic platform used in trading that uses advanced algorithms and automation to execute large volumes of securities transactions.

Advisory shares

Advisory shares are equity compensation given to individuals who provide guidance, connections, or expertise to a company – usually a startup. Unlike employee stock options, which reward ongoing work and responsibilities, advisory equity compensates external advisors for their strategic input without requiring a full-time role.

Learn more

AEX index

The AEX Index is a major stock market index tracking the performance of the top stocks traded on the Amsterdam Exchange. It is often seen as a proxy for the general health of the Dutch stock market and overall economy.

After-hours trading

After-hours trading allows market participants to buy and sell shares after the regular market session has closed. Traditionally, the stock market runs from 9:30am to 4:00pm ET, but through electronic communication networks (ECNs), participants can continue placing orders until around 8:00pm ET.Learn more

Agency security

An agency security is a form of debt security issued or guaranteed by US government-sponsored enterprises or federal agencies, excluding US Treasury securities, often used for funding specific governmental activities.

Agricultural Bank of China

The Agricultural Bank of China is a major Chinese bank that provides financial services to agricultural, rural, and farmer communities, with the aim of enhancing China's agricultural economy and rural development.

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend is an annual payment made to Alaska residents that meets eligibility criteria, funded by the profits from the state's oil revenue to distribute wealth from natural resources.

Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund

The Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund is a sovereign wealth fund established by the Alberta government to manage and invest the surplus revenues from the province's oil and gas resources for future generations.

Alerts

In finance, alerts are notifications sent to traders or investors about significant events or changes in their portfolio or market conditions, helping them make timely decisions based on the latest information.

Algorithmic trading

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing trades using computer algorithms based on predefined criteria, without human intervention. It capitalises on speed and precision, handling vast amounts of data and executing orders quickly in an attempt to exploit market opportunities across asset classes like shares and forex.Learn more

All in method

The all-in method in finance considers all possible costs and revenues in the analysis or evaluation of a project to ensure all factors are accounted for in decision-making.

Alpha generation platform

An alpha generation platform in finance refers to tools or systems used by traders and investment managers to identify potential investment opportunities that are expected to yield market-beating returns.

Altcoins

Altcoins are cryptocurrencies that propose improvements or differing features and technologies to bitcoin, aiming to address perceived limitations of the most prominent coin.

Alternative asset

An alternative asset is an investment in non-traditional categories such as real estate, commodities, and hedge funds, and can be used to diversify investment portfolios beyond conventional shares.

Alternative display facility

The Alternative Display Facility is an electronic system used in trading to provide exchange services like quote dissemination and trade reporting without providing a full trading venue.

Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM) Directive 2011

AIFM stands for Alternative Investment Fund Managers, referring to managers who handle funds investing in assets including real estate, hedge funds, and private equity.

Alternative public offering

An alternative public offering (APO) is a method for private companies to become publicly traded by merging with an existing public shell company, an alternative to traditional initial public offerings.

Alternative trading system

Alternative Trading Systems (ATS) are trading venues that match buyers and sellers to find counterparties for transactions, alternative to traditional exchanges, often used for trading stocks or bonds.

Alternext

Alternext is a subsidiary market by the stock exchange Euronext designed for small and mid-sized companies that do not meet the regulatory listing requirements of the main stock exchange, providing a potentially easier access point to capital markets.

Altman Z-score

The Altman Z Score is a formula used to predict the likelihood of a company entering bankruptcy within two years, based on various corporate income and balance sheet values.

American depositary receipts (ADRs)

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are certificates issued by US banks representing shares in foreign companies, allowing these shares to be traded on US stock exchanges.

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is an organisation that oversees the development of standards for products, services, processes, and systems in the US.

Amex Composite Index

The Amex Index refers to a series of stock market indices on the NYSE American, which lists small to medium-sized US and international companies, providing a benchmark for their performance.

Amex Gold Miners Index

The Amex Gold Miners Index is a stock market index that tracks the performance of major companies involved in the gold mining industry, traded on the NYSE American exchange.

AMX index (Midcap)

The AMX Index is a Dutch stock market index that tracks the performance of mid-cap stocks on the Euronext Amsterdam, providing a benchmark for their economic health.

Ancillary Revenue

Ancillary revenue refers to the income derived from goods and services that complement primary business operations, such as baggage fees for airlines or maintenance services for equipment manufacturers.

Angel Investor

An angel investor is an affluent individual who provides capital for a business start-up, usually in exchange for convertible debt or ownership equity, typically focusing on early-stage ventures.

Animal spirits

In finance, animal spirits refer to the emotional and psychological factors that drive traders’ decisions, leading to fluctuations in financial markets beyond what would be expected from rational behaviour.

Annual equivalent rate (AER)

The annual equivalent rate (AER) is a re-calculation of the rate of interest on a loan or other debt product to give the figure as it would be if it were calculated annually. This is valuable for consumers with debts where interest is worked out monthly or quarterly.

Annual general meeting (AGM)

An annual general meeting (AGM) is a yearly gathering of a company's interested shareholders that allows stakeholders to receive updates on the company's health and ask questions to the board of directors.

Annual percentage rate (APR)

The annual percentage rate (APR) is a detailed measure of the cost of borrowing on an annual basis. It includes interest and any additional fees or charges, making it a key indicator for comparing different loans and credit terms.

Annual Percentage Yield

The annual percentage yield (APY) measures the total amount of interest paid on an account, based on the interest rate and the frequency of compounding. It shows how much a deposit will earn in a year.

Annual total return

Annual total return represents a percentage that shows the total gain or loss of an investment over a one-year period, incorporating all sources of investment income including dividends, interest, and capital gains.

Annualized loss expectancy

Annualised loss expectancy, or ALE, is a risk-management metric used to estimate the monetary loss that an organisation can expect within a year due to risks identified in its operations.

Annuities

Annuities are financial products structured to provide a steady income stream, and are typically used as part of retirement strategies. Payments from annuities can be scheduled over a fixed period or for the recipient's lifetime.

Arab Monetary Fund (AMF)

The Arab Monetary Fund is an Abu-Dhabi based regional financial organisation focused on fostering monetary cooperation and financial stability among its member countries in the Arab world.

Arbitrage

Arbitrage refers to when an asset is simultaneously purchased and sold in different markets in an attempt to profit from price discrepancies, exploiting these differences to earn potentially risk-free returns.

Arbitrage betting

Arbitrage betting is a strategy where bets are placed on all possible outcomes of an event at odds that guarantee a profit regardless of the result, often exploiting differences in bookmaker odds.

Arbitrage pricing theory

Arbitrage pricing theory (APT) describes an asset pricing model that predicts the returns of a financial asset based on its exposure to multiple risk factors, and serves as an alternative to the capital asset pricing model, or CAPM.

Articles of incorporation

Articles of incorporation are legal documents filed with a governmental body to legally document the creation of a corporation. They outline the primary purposes, structure, and other essential details of the company.

AScX index (Small Cap)

The ASCX Index tracks the performance of small market cap companies listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, offering a benchmark for the smaller company segment of the Netherlands stock market.

Ask Price

The ask price is the minimum price a seller is willing to accept for an asset. In trading, it's the lowest price you can buy a security, such as a stock or currency.

Asset

An asset refers to any resource with economic value that an individual, company, or institution owns or controls with the expectation that it will provide future financial benefit. Assets can include shares, commodities, real estate, and currencies, many of which can be traded with derivative products such as CFDs.Learn more

Asset allocation

Asset allocation refers to an investment strategy that aims to balance risk and reward by segmenting a portfolio's assets according to an individual's goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Asset Classes

An asset class is a group of securities that behave similarly in the marketplace, are subject to the same laws and regulations, and are typically used together as part of an investment strategy, such as shares, commodities, or indices.

Asset purchase

An asset purchase involves acquiring specific assets of a company rather than its stock. This method allows the buyer to obtain only the parts of the business they want, avoiding unwanted liabilities.

Asset stripping

Asset stripping describes the practice of buying a company and then selling its individual assets separately for a profit, often disregarding the long-term health or viability of the original company.

Asset Valuation

Asset valuation is the process of determining the current worth of a financial asset or company. It might involve methods such as discounted cash flow analysis, comparable company analysis, or using market values for assets like stocks and bonds to establish their fair market value.

Learn more

Asset-backed commercial paper program

An asset-backed commercial paper program involves issuing short-term securities, backed by a pool of assets, typically used by companies to meet immediate cash flow needs.

Asset-based approach

An asset-based approach is a method of business valuation that focuses on the value of a company's tangible and intangible assets, rather than its earnings or market position.

Assets under management (AUM)

Assets under management refers to the total market value of the investments that a financial institution or asset manager manages on behalf of clients. AUM can include money, real estate, and other assets that are being actively managed.

Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) is a professional organisation that represents the interests of the Luxembourg investment fund community, promoting its development while ensuring its members operate within the legal and regulatory framework of the market.

Assurance contract

An assurance contract is a financial arrangement, typically related to insurance, where coverage is provided against certain events in exchange for premiums paid by the policyholder. The term is also used in economics to describe a scenario where a project is funded after a set amount of pledges are secured to ensure its viability.

Athex 20

The ATHEX 20 is a stock market index of the twenty largest companies by market capitalisation listed on the Athens Stock Exchange in Greece. It serves as a benchmark for the performance of the Greek equities market.

Attitude to Risk

Attitude to risk refers to the willingness of a trader to take positions that represent a higher chance of losing their capital. More risk-averse traders prefer lower risk assets that may have less upside but also less downside, while risk-seeking traders accept the higher chance of losing money for more potential upside. Learn more

Auction process

The auction process definition explains a method of buying and selling goods or services by offering them up for bid, taking bids, and then selling the item to the highest bidder. It’s conducted in a public setting where multiple potential buyers place competitive bids.

Audited account

An audited account is a financial statement that has been examined and verified by an independent auditor. The audit process ensures that the accounts accurately represent the entity’s financial position and comply with relevant accounting standards and regulations. This provides assurance to stakeholders about the accuracy of financial reporting.

Auditor

An auditor is someone qualified to produce a set of audited company accounts, and is usually an accountant by profession. They have the duty to scrutinise the numbers presented by management and raise questions where there are concerns.

Australian Securities Exchange

The Australia Securities Exchange is the primary securities exchange in Australia, located in Sydney. It hosts the trading of shares and other securities. The related index market, which lists the leading blue-chip Australian companies, can be traded on Capital.com as the Australia 200.

Automated Market-Making (AMM)

Automated market making (AMM) is a type of trading system that uses algorithms to set buy and sell prices, providing continuous liquidity to markets. AMMs determine prices based on trading volume and demand, functioning without traditional human market makers.

Learn more

Automated Trading

Automated trading involves the use of computer programs and algorithms to enter and exit trades based on pre-defined criteria and without human intervention, often used to execute orders rapidly and at optimal prices.

Learn more

Automated Valuation Model (AVM)

An automated valuation model, or AVM, describes a service that uses mathematical modelling to value properties by analysing various data points, commonly used by real estate industries and lenders for quick property appraisals.

Average accounting return

The average accounting return is a financial ratio that reflects the average profits earned by an investment relative to its initial cost or average book value.

Average accounts receivable

Used by businesses, average accounts receivable is a measure used to determine the average amount of money being owed by customers over a period, typically calculated by averaging the opening and closing balances of receivables over a fiscal period.

Average Daily Trading Volume

Average daily trading volume refers to the average number of shares or contracts traded for a specific security or in a market during a specific period, typically calculated over a day. This figure helps investors gauge the liquidity and activity level of the trading asset, influencing decisions regarding the ease of entering or exiting positions.Learn more

Average Price

Average price is the mean price of a good or service over a specific time period, often used to smooth out price data to see underlying price trends more clearly.Learn more

Average propensity to consume

The average propensity to consume is an economic measure that shows the proportion of total income or total expenditure spent on consumption. It indicates how spending levels change with income levels.

Average propensity to save

The average propensity to save represents the fraction of total income that a person saves rather than uses for consumption. It is calculated as savings divided by total net income.

Averaging Down

Averaging down is an investment strategy that involves buying additional shares of a stock that one already owns after the price has dropped, decreasing the average price per share.

Fresh Articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026

Check most popular instruments

Stay informed with the data that matters, on 3,000+ markets. Get the latest news, trader sentiment, spreads, price action and much more.
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
GoldGold Spot
Oil - CrudeUS Crude Oil Spot
Oil - BrentBrent Crude Oil Spot
SilverSilver Spot
Natural GasUS Natural Gas Spot
LCOM2026Brent Oil Future
CLM2026Crude Oil Future
GasoilGasoil Spot
GCM2026Gold Future
LCON2026Brent Oil Future
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Our Global Offices

Leave your feedback

Also you can contact us: call +442030978888
Name is required
email is required
Message is required

Strategies for trading

A trading strategy can be a crucial anchor in navigating risky financial markets. Brush up on your techniques with our trading strategies and guides below. 

Swing trading

Learn the key techniques of  a medium-term strategy.