Trade Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated - 9501 CFD

What is Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated (9501)?

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated is a Japanese electric utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Established in the mid-20th century, it serves a significant portion of the Kanto region, including Tokyo, one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the world. The company operates a diverse portfolio of power plants, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and renewable energy sources, reflecting its efforts to balance energy supply and environmental considerations. It plays a critical role in Japan's energy infrastructure and has been involved in various initiatives to enhance grid stability and energy efficiency. The company also engages in research and development activities aimed at advancing energy technologies and promoting sustainable practices. It is structured as a holding company overseeing multiple subsidiaries that manage different aspects of the energy business. Its operations are subject to regulatory oversight by Japanese government agencies responsible for energy policy and safety standards.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price activity as Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated is currently at ¥652.6. It has ranged between ¥641.3 and ¥656.1, with a daily change of -0.5061%.

FAQ: Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated (9501)

What is the current price of 9501 stock?

The current price stands at ¥652.6.

Does 9501 pay dividends?

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9501 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 9501 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electric power generation and distribution services.

What assets are typically shown together with 9501?

Commonly shown alongside 9501: HighPeak Energy, Inc., Riot Blockchain, Inc., TCG BDC, Inc.