Trade Saul Centers Inc - BFS CFD

What is Saul Centers Inc (BFS)?

Saul Centers Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of retail shopping centers. The company primarily focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers located in urban and suburban markets. Saul Centers' portfolio includes properties leased to national and regional retailers, providing essential retail services to local communities. The company engages in property management, leasing, and redevelopment activities to enhance asset value and tenant mix. Saul Centers emphasizes long-term relationships with tenants and community integration in its property operations. It employs strategies to maintain occupancy levels and generate stable rental income. The company’s real estate holdings are concentrated in select geographic regions, supporting diversified retail environments. Saul Centers plays a role in regional commercial real estate markets by providing retail spaces tailored to consumer needs.

Saul Centers Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market forces, with Belden Inc currently at $34.18. It has moved within a daily range of $33.46 to $33.91, recording a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

What is the current price of BFS stock?

Saul Centers Inc's current price is $34.18.

Does BFS pay dividends?

Saul Centers Inc pays dividends.

Does BFS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Saul Centers Inc does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is BFS best known for?

Saul Centers Inc is most famous for its ownership and management of retail real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with BFS?

Commonly shown alongside BFS: Sligro Food Group, DHL Group, American Airlines Group Inc