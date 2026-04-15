Trade Republic Services Inc - RSG CFD

What is Republic Services Inc (RSG)?

Republic Services Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and energy services in the United States. The company operates through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and renewable energy facilities. Its services cater to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. Republic Services focuses on sustainability and environmental responsibility by promoting recycling initiatives and converting landfill gas into renewable energy. The company manages a diverse fleet of vehicles and equipment to support its waste management operations. It also invests in technology and infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Republic Services is recognized for its commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. The company's extensive geographic footprint spans numerous states, allowing it to serve a broad customer base across urban and rural areas. Its business model emphasizes compliance with environmental regulations and innovation in waste management solutions.

Republic Services Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Republic Services Inc's trading session, now at $210.58. The price fluctuated between $209.49 and $211.99 with a daily percentage change of -0.5814%.

FAQ: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

What is the current price of RSG stock?

Republic Services Inc's current price is $210.58.

Does RSG pay dividends?

Republic Services Inc pays dividends.

Does RSG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Republic Services Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is RSG best known for?

Republic Services Inc is most famous for its waste disposal and recycling services.

What assets are typically shown together with RSG?

Commonly shown alongside RSG: Clear Street Group Inc., Marks & Spencer Group PLC, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF