Trade Orion Group Holdings Inc - ORN CFD

What is Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)?

Orion Group Holdings Inc is a global provider of workforce solutions, specializing in the recruitment and management of personnel across various industries. The company operates through multiple divisions, offering services such as contract staffing, permanent placement, and managed workforce solutions. Its client base spans sectors including oil and gas, construction, engineering, and information technology. Orion Group Holdings emphasizes compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements, aiming to deliver tailored workforce solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients. The company maintains a presence in several international markets, facilitating the mobilization of skilled labor to support large-scale projects and operational demands. Its business model integrates technology and human resource expertise to optimize workforce deployment and management. Orion Group Holdings also focuses on health, safety, and environmental practices as part of its operational framework. The company’s organizational structure supports a range of staffing services, catering to both short-term project needs and long-term employment solutions.

Orion Group Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as Sophia Genetics SA is priced at $11.87. It has moved between $11.55 and $11.76 during the session, with a daily change of -0.5076%.

FAQ: Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

What is the current price of ORN stock?

The last traded price is $11.87.

Does ORN pay dividends?

Orion Group Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

Does ORN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Orion Group Holdings Inc operates in the UAE via partners without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ORN best known for?

The company is most famous for providing offshore recruitment and staffing services.

What assets are typically shown together with ORN?

Commonly shown alongside ORN: Group 1 Automotive Inc, Bandwidth Inc., Birkenstock Holding Ltd