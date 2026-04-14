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What is National Presto Industries Inc (NPK)?

National Presto Industries Inc is a diversified company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of consumer products and defense products. The company operates through two main segments: Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. Its Housewares segment produces kitchen appliances, including pressure cookers, small kitchen appliances, and related accessories. The Defense segment manufactures ordnance and ammunition products for the U.S. military and other government agencies. Established in the early 20th century, the company has evolved from its original focus on household products to include defense manufacturing. It maintains a presence in both consumer and government markets, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities across different product lines. The company's operations emphasize quality and innovation in product design and manufacturing processes. It is headquartered in the United States and serves a diverse customer base through various distribution channels. National Presto Industries Inc has a history of adapting to market changes while maintaining its core business areas.

National Presto Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Onto Innovation Inc. currently at $145.05. It has fluctuated between $139.85 and $146.05, showing a daily change of +1.0134%.

FAQ: National Presto Industries Inc (NPK)

What is the current price of NPK stock?

The current price stands at $145.05.

Does NPK pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NPK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

National Presto Industries Inc does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is NPK best known for?

The company is most famous for its household appliances and small kitchen appliances.

What assets are typically shown together with NPK?

Commonly shown alongside NPK: Ubisoft Entertainment, Return Stacked US Stocks & Managed Futures ETF, Loar Holdings Inc