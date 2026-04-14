Trade Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. - 8411 CFD

What is Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (8411)?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese financial services company providing a broad range of banking and financial products. The group offers services including retail banking, corporate banking, asset management, and investment banking. It serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations both domestically and internationally. Mizuho Financial Group operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, encompassing commercial banking, trust banking, and securities businesses. The company emphasizes risk management, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance in its operations. It also invests in technology to enhance digital banking services and improve operational efficiency. Mizuho Financial Group participates in global financial markets and supports economic development through financing and advisory services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, it is one of the largest financial institutions in the country, with a significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market movements as Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. trades at ¥6807.6. It has shifted between ¥6716.76 and ¥6848.34, marking a daily change of +0.3315%.

FAQ: Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (8411)

What is the current price of 8411 stock?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. closed at ¥6807.6.

Does 8411 pay dividends?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8411 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has an official regional office in DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is 8411 best known for?

The company is most famous for its comprehensive financial services and banking operations.

What assets are typically shown together with 8411?

Commonly shown alongside 8411: MNTN Inc, Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF, Sempra