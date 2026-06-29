Trade Independence Realty Trust Inc - IRT

What is Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of residential apartment communities. The company primarily focuses on workforce housing in urban and suburban markets across the United States. Its portfolio consists of a diverse range of multi-family properties, including garden-style apartments and mid-rise communities. Independence Realty Trust aims to provide quality housing options catering to middle-income renters, emphasizing locations with strong employment opportunities and access to amenities. The company engages in property management, leasing, and maintenance services to enhance tenant satisfaction and operational efficiency. It operates through a combination of owned and managed assets, leveraging market research and demographic trends to guide its investment strategy. Independence Realty Trust's business model integrates asset acquisition, property management, and capital improvements to sustain and grow its portfolio. The company contributes to the residential real estate sector by addressing demand for affordable and well-located rental housing in various metropolitan areas.

Independence Realty Trust Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, with Piper Sandler Cos at $16.82. Intraday prices have spanned from $16.29 to $16.97, reflecting a change of +1.1384%.

FAQ: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

What is the current price of IRT stock?

The stock price is currently $16.82.

Does IRT pay dividends?

Independence Realty Trust Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does IRT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Independence Realty Trust Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is IRT best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and managing multifamily residential properties.

What assets are typically shown together with IRT?

Commonly shown alongside IRT: PDD Holdings Inc, Philip Morris, United Community Banks Inc/GA