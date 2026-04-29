Trade Hexcel Corp - HXL CFD

What is Hexcel Corp (HXL)?

Hexcel Corp is a global manufacturer of advanced composite materials used in aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. The company produces carbon fiber, honeycomb, and other lightweight materials designed to enhance performance and fuel efficiency. Hexcel supplies products to commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as to other industries requiring high-strength, lightweight materials. It emphasizes research and development to innovate in composite technology and manufacturing processes. The company operates within the materials science sector, contributing to advancements in lightweight structural components.

Hexcel Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity around Hexcel Corp, currently priced at $90.54. Price swings today range from $89.79 to $92.81, recording a daily change of -2.7565%.

FAQ: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

What is the current price of HXL stock?

The price stands at $90.54.

Does HXL pay dividends?

Hexcel Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HXL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hexcel Corp has no regional office in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is HXL best known for?

Hexcel Corp is most famous for its composite materials used in aerospace and industrial applications.

What assets are typically shown together with HXL?

Commonly shown alongside HXL: Western Alliance Bancorp, CuriosityStream Inc., iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF