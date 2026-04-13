Trade HB Fuller Co - FUL CFD

What is HB Fuller Co (FUL)?

HB Fuller Company is a global adhesives manufacturer that develops and produces a wide range of adhesive solutions for industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. The company’s product portfolio includes adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products used in industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. HB Fuller focuses on innovation and sustainability in its product development, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers worldwide, supporting its global customer base. Its business model includes direct sales and distribution partnerships to reach diverse markets. HB Fuller emphasizes quality control, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility in its operations. The company’s solutions contribute to product assembly, bonding, and sealing processes across various manufacturing sectors.

HB Fuller Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movement in First Commonwealth Financial Corp, currently at $64.77. The intraday trading range covers $61.45 to $64.51, with a daily change of +1.3535%.

FAQ: HB Fuller Co (FUL)

What is the current price of FUL stock?

The last recorded price is $64.77.

Does FUL pay dividends?

HB Fuller Co pays dividends to shareholders.

Does FUL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HB Fuller Co does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is FUL best known for?

The company is most famous for producing adhesives and sealants.

What assets are typically shown together with FUL?

Commonly shown alongside FUL: Thermon Group Holdings Inc, SL Green, Melco Crown