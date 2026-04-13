Trade Graham Holdings Co - GHC CFD

What is Graham Holdings Co (GHC)?

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified conglomerate with operations spanning education, media, manufacturing, and other sectors. Historically known for its media holdings, the company has expanded into various industries including education services, healthcare, and consumer products. Graham Holdings owns and operates businesses that provide educational services, digital media, and specialty manufacturing. The company's strategy involves managing a portfolio of subsidiaries with distinct operational focuses, leveraging cross-industry expertise. It supports long-term growth through investment in diverse markets and innovation across its business units.

Graham Holdings Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity for Federal Signal Corp, trading at $1101.25. The session’s price range lies between $1082.55 and $1096.96, with a daily change percentage of -0.0939%.

FAQ: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

What is the current price of GHC stock?

The current stock price is $1101.25.

Does GHC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GHC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Graham Holdings Co does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is GHC best known for?

Graham Holdings Co is most famous for diversified holdings including media and education businesses.

What assets are typically shown together with GHC?

Commonly shown alongside GHC: ABBN - CHF, Bel Fuse Inc, SharpLink Gaming Inc.