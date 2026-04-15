Trade Global X Silver Miners ETF - SIL CFD

What is Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)?

Global X Silver Miners ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to companies involved in the silver mining industry. The fund typically invests in a diversified portfolio of silver mining companies, including those engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of silver. It offers a way for investors to gain targeted exposure to the silver sector without directly purchasing physical silver. The ETF tracks an index designed to reflect the performance of silver mining firms, balancing holdings across various geographic regions and company sizes. It is structured to provide liquidity and transparency, common characteristics of exchange-traded funds. This investment vehicle is used by market participants seeking to benefit from movements in silver prices through equity exposure rather than commodity futures or physical bullion.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas currently at $98.03. During the session, it has moved between $96.91 and $99.7, with a daily change of -1.8359%.

FAQ: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

What is the current price of SIL stock?

The current price is $98.03.

Does SIL pay dividends?

Dividends are not typically paid by this ETF.

Does SIL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is SIL best known for?

The ETF is most famous for providing exposure to silver mining companies.

What assets are typically shown together with SIL?

Commonly shown alongside SIL: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF, Credit Agricole, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.