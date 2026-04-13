Trade GE Vernova LLC - GEV CFD

What is GE Vernova LLC (GEV)?

GE Vernova LLC is an energy-focused company that operates within the power generation and energy technology sectors. It provides products and services related to power generation equipment, grid solutions, and energy management. GE Vernova's offerings include gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, and related technologies designed to support utilities and industrial customers. The company aims to enhance energy efficiency and reliability through advanced engineering and technological innovation. Operating within the broader energy industry, GE Vernova addresses the evolving demands of power generation and distribution infrastructure. Its activities encompass equipment manufacturing, system integration, and service solutions to support energy transition and sustainability objectives.

GE Vernova LLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as uniQure N.V. trades at $987.99. The session has seen price moves between $987.03 and $1005.08, showing a daily change of -0.0716%.

FAQ: GE Vernova LLC (GEV)

What is the current price of GEV stock?

The stock is currently priced at $987.99.

Does GEV pay dividends?

GE Vernova LLC does not pay dividends.

Does GEV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GE Vernova LLC operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GEV best known for?

The company is most famous for its energy and power generation solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with GEV?

Commonly shown alongside GEV: Criteo S.A., Ghitha Holding PJSC, Constellation Energy Corporation