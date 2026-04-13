Trade Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. - FPS CFD

What is Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS)?

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. is a company engaged in the development and provision of energy solutions. It focuses on delivering innovative power management and energy storage technologies designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability. The company operates within the energy sector, addressing the needs for reliable and clean power sources. Its offerings may include hardware and software systems aimed at optimizing power consumption and integrating renewable energy resources. Forgent Power Solutions serves a range of clients, including commercial, industrial, and utility-scale customers. The company emphasizes research and development to advance its technological capabilities and maintain competitiveness within the evolving energy market.

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. ranging between $30.66 and $32.73. Its live price is $32.82, showing a daily change of +3.2901%.

FAQ: Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS)

What is the current price of FPS stock?

The current trading price stands at $32.82.

Does FPS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FPS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is FPS best known for?

The company is most famous for providing power solutions and energy management products.

What assets are typically shown together with FPS?

Commonly shown alongside FPS: Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Morgan Stanley, Monadelphous Group