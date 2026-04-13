Trade DiamondRock Hospitality Co - DRH CFD

What is DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on the ownership and operation of upscale hotels and resorts. The company manages a diverse portfolio of properties located in key urban and resort markets across the United States. Its business model centers on acquiring, owning, and enhancing premium hospitality assets to generate income through hotel operations and property appreciation. DiamondRock Hospitality's properties typically include full-service hotels that cater to both business and leisure travelers. The company often engages in strategic asset management and capital improvements to maintain competitive positioning within the hospitality industry. It operates within a sector influenced by travel demand, economic conditions, and tourism trends. The company collaborates with established hotel brands and operators to optimize property performance. As a REIT, it is structured to distribute a significant portion of its taxable income to shareholders, aligning with regulatory requirements. DiamondRock Hospitality's activities contribute to the broader lodging and hospitality real estate market.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live market with Donaldson Co Inc currently priced at $10.2. It has traded between $9.94 and $10.16 today, with a daily change of -0.3941%.

FAQ: DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH)

What is the current price of DRH stock?

The stock's current price is $10.2.

Does DRH pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DRH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

DiamondRock Hospitality Co operates in the UAE via partnerships without a direct office.

What is DRH best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and managing hotel properties.

What assets are typically shown together with DRH?

Commonly shown alongside DRH: Kite Realty Group Trust, Newmont Goldcorp, Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF