Trade Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR - KOF

What is Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR (KOF)?

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV is a multinational beverage company headquartered in Mexico. It operates as the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in Latin America and one of the largest in the world. The company engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, bottled water, and other refreshments. Its operations span multiple countries across Latin America, including Mexico, Central America, and South America. Coca-Cola Femsa plays a significant role in the beverage industry by managing an extensive network of bottling plants and distribution centers. The company collaborates closely with The Coca-Cola Company to deliver a wide range of beverage products to consumers. It focuses on maintaining efficient supply chain management and expanding its product portfolio to meet diverse consumer preferences. Coca-Cola Femsa also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, including water conservation and environmental responsibility, as part of its corporate strategy.

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s price movements, with Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR currently valued at $107.1. The intraday fluctuated between $103.05 and $107.25, resulting in a daily change of +1.334%.

FAQ: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR (KOF)

What is the current price of KOF stock?

The stock is currently priced at $107.1.

Does KOF pay dividends?

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV - ADR pays dividends regularly.

Does KOF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is KOF best known for?

It is most famous for bottling and distributing Coca-Cola beverages in Latin America.

What assets are typically shown together with KOF?

Commonly shown alongside KOF: Sirius Real Estate Limited, Sgl Carbon, Embraer S.A.