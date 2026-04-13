Trade CNH Industrial NV - CNH CFD

What is CNH Industrial NV (CNH)?

CNH Industrial NV is a global manufacturer of capital goods, specializing in agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain solutions. The company’s product range includes tractors, combines, excavators, trucks, and engines, serving customers in agriculture, construction, transportation, and industrial sectors. CNH Industrial operates through multiple brands recognized worldwide for their engineering and innovation. The company has manufacturing facilities and research centers across various continents. Its business model integrates product development, manufacturing, and distribution to meet diverse market needs. CNH Industrial focuses on sustainability and technological advancement, including automation and connectivity in its equipment. The company operates in a competitive environment shaped by commodity cycles, regulatory standards, and global economic conditions. It collaborates with dealers and service providers to support customers throughout the product lifecycle.

CNH Industrial NV Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading developments, with Cohen & Steers Inc currently at $11.5579. The intraday price range is between $11.3021 and $11.5521, showing a daily percentage change of -0.606%.

FAQ: CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

What is the current price of CNH stock?

CNH Industrial NV is currently priced at $11.5579.

Does CNH pay dividends?

CNH Industrial NV pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does CNH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CNH Industrial NV has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CNH best known for?

CNH Industrial NV is most famous for manufacturing agricultural and construction equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with CNH?

Commonly shown alongside CNH: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF, Strategy, Medio SA